The NBA Finals isn't just where legends are made; it's where winning habits come to light.

Fresh off an NBA Finals victory, newly inked Orlando Magic Head Coach Sean Sweeney is still orchestrating this San Antonio Spurs' defense during their playoff run, which most recently featured a Game 3 upset over the Knicks in the Garden after staring down a 2-0 deficit.

What lessons can the Magic take from this series and Sweeney's approach to the NBA Finals overall?

This is going in my Hall of Fame of coaching facial expressions pic.twitter.com/8yyQq6bOgo — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) June 9, 2026

Orlando Guard Jalen Suggs has already shared praise on the Magic's hiring, with a basketball relationship between the player and coach rooted back to days in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region.

Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr. has also weighed in on the move, telling Luke Hetrick, @LHSportsTV he's excited to see how the winning habits Sweeney built in San Antonio will translate to what he can do in Orlando:

I am excited man.



Like, he is in the Finals right now. So, he knows what it takes. He is around it every day.



So, I am super excited to see what he can bring to our team, our uniqueness.



We are different from the Spurs, in many different ways, but the habits and characteristics do not change in terms of being a championship team.



So, I think him bringing that aspect to us is definitely going to help us for sure. Wendell Carter on Sean Sweeney hire

"He's in the Finals right now. He knows what it takes."



Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. on the Sean Sweeney hire. #EverybodyIn



📽️: @LHSportsTV pic.twitter.com/0LDuhH8Wz2 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 8, 2026

3 Values the Magic can take from NBA Finals

Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5), forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 3 words that best describe Sweeney's style this Finals: Switching, Aggressive, Adjustable

In Game 1, the Spurs sent Wemby out to defend and contest Towns, which hurt Wembanyama's rim-protection impact and became a matchup that Towns won with threes, drives, and kickouts.



In Game 2, San Antonio put more ball pressure on Brunson, taking the ball out of his hands, rotating everywhere but giving up shots to others. Wembanyama spent more time in drop, but sending extra bodies at Brunson and Towns led to others getting going, like Mikal Bridges.



In Game 3, the Spurs adjusted again with less pressure on stars, more switching on everyone with tough pestering big guards like Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle holding their own, leaving Brunson with more single coverage to solve; this worked in the Spurs favor, with Brunson playing hero ball one too many times when the ball probably should have found Towns, the best player this series.

How Sean Sweeney Impacts Spurs Defense



"Switching & Aggression



Sweeney's done a phenomenal job getting this team to buy in defensively to scheme/game plan



You can break teams with your defensive aggression"

- @bensonbrandon10



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/TDBS4n9KII — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 7, 2026

What stands out isn't any one particular strategy working perfectly, but the willingness to adjust on the fly to try different ideas until one gets implemented well enough to work.

Winning the play, the sequence, the quarter, the game, and ultimately the series off that one adjustment could change everything until the opponent cracks the code of how to adjust back; a chess match that describes the beauty of playoff basketball.

When playing a team as loaded and balanced as the Knicks, doubling any one star leaves scorers way too overqualified to be left open, wide open; playing everyone straight up instead, switching everything and rotating everywhere, suddenly the pressure gets flipped onto the offense to create its advantages from scratch.

The lesson for the Magic players watching back in Orlando, who Sean Sweeney will ultimately try to inspire with a new message – be willing to adjust on the fly to do whatever is best for your team to win in that moment; be willing to rotate hard and switch endlessly; be willing to swarm the ball aggressively with everything you got.