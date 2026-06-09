3 Values the Orlando Magic Should Take from Sean Sweeney's NBA Finals Spurs
In this story:
The NBA Finals isn't just where legends are made; it's where winning habits come to light.
Fresh off an NBA Finals victory, newly inked Orlando Magic Head Coach Sean Sweeney is still orchestrating this San Antonio Spurs' defense during their playoff run, which most recently featured a Game 3 upset over the Knicks in the Garden after staring down a 2-0 deficit.
What lessons can the Magic take from this series and Sweeney's approach to the NBA Finals overall?
Orlando Guard Jalen Suggs has already shared praise on the Magic's hiring, with a basketball relationship between the player and coach rooted back to days in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region.
Magic Center Wendell Carter Jr. has also weighed in on the move, telling Luke Hetrick, @LHSportsTV he's excited to see how the winning habits Sweeney built in San Antonio will translate to what he can do in Orlando:
I am excited man.Wendell Carter on Sean Sweeney hire
Like, he is in the Finals right now. So, he knows what it takes. He is around it every day.
So, I am super excited to see what he can bring to our team, our uniqueness.
We are different from the Spurs, in many different ways, but the habits and characteristics do not change in terms of being a championship team.
So, I think him bringing that aspect to us is definitely going to help us for sure.
3 Values the Magic can take from NBA Finals
The 3 words that best describe Sweeney's style this Finals: Switching, Aggressive, Adjustable
In Game 1, the Spurs sent Wemby out to defend and contest Towns, which hurt Wembanyama's rim-protection impact and became a matchup that Towns won with threes, drives, and kickouts.
In Game 2, San Antonio put more ball pressure on Brunson, taking the ball out of his hands, rotating everywhere but giving up shots to others. Wembanyama spent more time in drop, but sending extra bodies at Brunson and Towns led to others getting going, like Mikal Bridges.
In Game 3, the Spurs adjusted again with less pressure on stars, more switching on everyone with tough pestering big guards like Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle holding their own, leaving Brunson with more single coverage to solve; this worked in the Spurs favor, with Brunson playing hero ball one too many times when the ball probably should have found Towns, the best player this series.
What stands out isn't any one particular strategy working perfectly, but the willingness to adjust on the fly to try different ideas until one gets implemented well enough to work.
Winning the play, the sequence, the quarter, the game, and ultimately the series off that one adjustment could change everything until the opponent cracks the code of how to adjust back; a chess match that describes the beauty of playoff basketball.
When playing a team as loaded and balanced as the Knicks, doubling any one star leaves scorers way too overqualified to be left open, wide open; playing everyone straight up instead, switching everything and rotating everywhere, suddenly the pressure gets flipped onto the offense to create its advantages from scratch.
The lesson for the Magic players watching back in Orlando, who Sean Sweeney will ultimately try to inspire with a new message – be willing to adjust on the fly to do whatever is best for your team to win in that moment; be willing to rotate hard and switch endlessly; be willing to swarm the ball aggressively with everything you got.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK