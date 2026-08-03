Which Young Orlando Magic Player is Most Likely to Step Up

The Orlando Magic will look to take the next step forward after falling short in the Jamahl Mosley era. While Magic basketball was put back on the map, the end result was still the same, on the couch watching other teams compete for a title.

This season's team is very similar to the one from a year ago that once controlled a series against the East's one seed 3-1, before ultimately blowing it. But that series loss led to new beginnings, as Sean Sweeney will now lead the Magic.

Orlando will need their "big-three" on the floor this season, and health will play a large part in their success. But Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane don't make up an entire basektball team, the Magic will need others to step up.

Last season it was Anthony Black, so who's next?

Tristan da Silva

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) celebrates with Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll go with Tristan da Silva. He has the refined tools to take that leap as long as he embraces the role he receives on this team. da Silva made strides last season as a more efficient scorer, posting shooting splits of 45/37/88 (all career highs). His 6'8 frame gives the Magic versatility at the wing, and they were a better team when he was on the floor last season.

In the 35 games he has played 30-39 minutes, he averages 14 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while averaging 1.1 steals/blocks per game. This is also while the shooting splits float around 50/40/90. With better efficiency at the rim, and a cohesive offensive system in place, da Silva is poised to take a year 3 leap.

.@BleacherReport named Tristan da Silva the Orlando Magic’s “most disrespected hidden gem” 👀



They noted that if he improves as a playmaker and continues to develop defensively, “he’ll look like a full-time starter in the league.”



In 34 career starts:



📊 12.0 PPG

📊 4.2 RPG

📊… pic.twitter.com/7JRZpYn6Xv — SleeperMagic (@SleeperOrlando) July 27, 2026

Ryan Kaminski- Noah Penda

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando Magic guard/forward Noah Penda (93) passes the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Noah Penda is my pick for likeliest young prospect to pop in Orlando for the 2026-27 season. Between Penda's work ethic in the offseason to noticeably add mobility while seemingly improving his 3pt shot after a strong summer league appearance, the Magic's Sophomore forward could be due for a big leap in two-way impact. Already bringing a ball of energy, bulk strength, and positional versatility to the frontcourt, Penda could quickly become one of new Head Coach Sean Sweeney's favorite plug-and-play options off the bench. Penda proving his role player attributes can fit next to and/or fill in for Orlando's stars is how he could move up to as high as 7th in the Magic's rotation, even come playoff time."

Matt Hanifan- Noah Penda

"Even though Richardson will have the rock more, I think Sean Sweeney’s going to rely on Noah Penda more because of his size, strength, processing and defensive versatility. He’s still quite raw offensively, where his role may be a little more limited. But I think he will parlay his very strong Summer League into a breakout second season if he gains Sweeney’s trust, which I think he will."