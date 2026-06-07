How Magic can address their biggest need at No. 46

The Orlando Magic do not have a lot of flexibility entering the 2026 offseason. But one way for them to add talent is through the 2026 NBA Draft, where they have just one selection, the No. 46 overall pick.

Now, it's no guarantee that president Jeff Weltman and Co. will make that selection. Orlando has made just two selections in the second round since 2018, and there are plenty of holes they must address, namely their 3-point shooting, which was the fourth-worst percentage in the NBA last year. Who are three prospects who could help fill that void? Let's examine!

Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston:

Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts while playing against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Skinny: Of these three players, I project that Sharp is the most unlikely candidate to fall to 46. However, he would be a seamless fit into the Magic's culture. He's a prototypical bulky 3-and-D guard who shot 38.1 percent on 6.3 triple tries over his final three seasons, including 40.7 percent as a junior in 2024-25.

He's a very good point-of-attack defender who will be able to defend at least 2-3 positions, which should attract Sweeney and Co. But he's also a capable floor spacer, even though he has questionable mechanics that need to be ironed out. Nevertheless, Sharp plays like a vet who will have a 10-year career in the right role; you know what you're getting (ruthless 3-and-D aggression) each night.

Tyler Nickel, G/F, Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt forward Tyler Nickel (5) celebrates a three-pointer during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game against Arkansas at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skinny: Nickel isn't the defender that Sharp is. But with Milan Momcilovic's omission from the draft, Nickel has a case to be the best shooter in the class. Last season, he averaged 13.5 points on 40.0 percent shooting from deep (7.6 3PA). Stretch that out to a three-year span, and he's canned 40.1 percent of his 6.1 triple tries.

He's not a great athlete despite showcasing some shot-blocking prowess. But he's got decent size with one of the quickest -- and most efficient -- releases in this class, and could immediately fill a specialist need for Orlando.

Rounding out the top 10:



Milan Momčilović (Iowa State) - 68.6%

Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt) - 67.5%

Tyler Nickel (Vanderbilt) - 66.9%

Keyshawn Hall (Auburn) - 66.1%

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Tennessee) - 65.8%



*combined % across all shooting drills pic.twitter.com/L7ULa4PZbQ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2026

Ryan Conwell, G, Louisville:

Louisville guard Ryan Conwell (3) goes to the basket against Michigan State during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skinny: Conwell took on a lot of the creation burden last year with freshman sensation Mikel Brown Jr. missing time with a back injury. That rightfully dinged some of his shooting efficiency, but Conwell still ended up shooting 34.1 percent from 3-point range after 40-plus percent in each of his previous two seasons. He's an incredibly impactful movement shooter. He's at his best when he's spotting up and creating off closeouts, which would be his role for a Magic bench that features Anthony Black and Jase Richardson.