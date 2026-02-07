How Magic can spoil Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Jazz debut

Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to make his debut with the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in Orlando.

The 26-24 Orlando Magic host the 16-36 Utah Jazz as both teams adjust to new rosters after the NBA trade deadline.

How do the Magic keep the good momentum going off a huge blowout over Brooklyn to take care of business again against the Jazz?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. No threes for Markkanen and Jazz shooters

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Jazz don't exactly live and die by the three, but they do use the threat of the movement off-ball three to bend the defense.



Lauri Markkanen remains a seven-foot sniper who has to be contested at all times, with a Dirk-esque fadeaway and pump-fake-and-driving ability to boot.



Running Markkanen off the 3pt line is a good start, but its not enough to completely control his game.



Denying Markkanen at the rim on his drives will be huge, as is contesting his counter moves.



Forcing Lauri Markkanen to pass the ball and denying him from ever catching the rock should be Orlando's first plan of attack.



Throw your best forward defenders at him between the instinctual and lengthy Jonathan Isaac plus the strength of Noah Penda, Wendell Carter Jr., and Paolo Banchero to slow him down and make someone else beat you.



Generally speaking, denying and contesting all of the Jazz' best shooters will take away what Utah does best as a team.

2. The Wildcard – Jaren Jackson Jr.

Feb 2, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

No one knows what to expect in a player's season debut, let alone coming off a midseason trade.



With Jackson seemingly motivated to find a change of scenery, or due to the Grizzlies haste to move on, Jaren now finds himself in a totally unfamiliar open landscape full of off-ball movement.



How will his new coach Will Hardy use Jackson tonight in his first game with Utah? No one knows but Will and Jaren.



Still, Orlando knows the type of player Jaren is – one of the few true unicorns roaming the Earth.



Jackson is a knockdown C&S 3pt shooter with a quick shot release, an instinctual shot-blocking versatile defensive anchor, a postup mismatch scoring threat; Orlando forcing Jackson and Markkanen to dribble and pass instead of letting them shoot as often as possible is probably a good idea.

3. Win the points off turnovers and free throw margins

Feb 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) handles the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Orlando has a few four factors advantages to key in on.



The Magic playing safe with the ball (8th in TOV) and drawing fouls (3rd in FT Rate) will be a strength to utilize against the Jazz, who rank 4th-to-last in forcing turnovers and defending without fouling.



Orlando's defense has the edge in forcing turnovers and securing defensive rebounds, but needs to watch out for Utah's strengths in scoring efficiency and drawing fouls in their own right; the Jazz take efficient shots at the rim, beyond the arc, and at the pinstripe.



If the Magic can win the points off turnovers and free throw margins, that will be a key factor for Orlando winning on the edges.

