Jaren Jackson Jr. to start, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Utah Jazz Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic won their first post-trade deadline game handily, squashing the Brooklyn Nets to snap a two-game skid. The next mission comes against another of the NBA’s worst teams, although the Utah Jazz are expected to have a fortified group in place.

Jaren Jackson Jr., acquired from Memphis for some of Utah’s draft capital and cap-friendly contracts mid-week, is expected to make his team debut and start.

The Jazz are still not going chase a playoff spot given its desire to secure the highest possible draft pick given the loaded class available this June, but they’re also interested in seeing how their newest core piece fits in with Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte Goerge, who will play on a minutes restriction. He was listed as questionable after missing Thursday’s game against the Hawks with an ankle sprain.

Orlando reached the 50-game mark with a disappointing record but benefited from the Miami Heat blowing a 22-point lead in Boston on Friday night. The loss caused them to fall back into a first-place tie with the Magic, who can move ahead of their idle in-state rival by handling business here.

GuardJevon Carter, secured in the buyout market after being cut by the Chicago Bulls, is available for Orlando.

This is the second of a four-game homestand for Orlando, which is 16-9 at Kia Center. The Jazz are a rough 6-19 on the road.

Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, will miss his ninth consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Jazz

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 7, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), KJZZ-TV (Jazz)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), 97.5 The Zone (Jazz)

Magic aim to continue sweep streak in series vs. Jazz

The Orlando Magic (26-24) host the Utah (16-36) in a matchup that will hopefully be as fun as the first one, a 128-127 Magic OT win in Salt Lake City on Dec. 20.

Desmond Bane finished with 32 points to lead a Magic team playing minus Franz Wagner. Utah bounced back from a massive fourth-quarter deficit as Keyonte George came up with 27 points and nine assists, while Kevin Love turned back the clock with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Paolo Banchero came up with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Anthony Black finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Jazz swept last season’s contests, making it three straight years that the winner of the first contest went on to take the second. The Magic trail the all-time series 46-27 dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -7.5 (-112), Jazz +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Magic -305, Jazz +245

Total: 235.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

PROJECTED STARTERS

JAZZ

F Lauri Markkanen

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jusuf Nurkic

G Keyonte George

G Ace Bailey

MAGIC

F/G Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

JAZZ

Keyonte George: Available - Left Ankle Sprain

Kevin Love: Available - Illness

Walker Kessler: Out - Left Shoulder Injury Recovery

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on trade deadline day, losing Tyus Jones: “We set the tone with our defense, that’s what these guys did. There was a seriousness to them."

