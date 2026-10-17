How the Magic's worst-case seed could play out

For the last two seasons, the Orlando Magic had high expectations following a very encouraging 47-win season in 2023-24. However, injuries and inconsistency led to them crashing back to earth, scoring two-straight play-in appearances with three-straight first-round exits.

Don't fret, though, the Magic will be #runningitback™ again in 2026-27, but with head coach Sean Sweeney manning the sidelines instead of Jamahl Mosley. Earlier this week, we delved into their ceiling in a crowded East. While the expectations surrounding the team have softened, what is their worst-case seed?

Eric Jay Santos: Miss Play-In

The Orlando Magic have hovered around the 45-win mark in recent years.

With three fewer wins, the franchise would’ve been positioned as the No. 10 seed in the Play-In Tournament. Franz Wagner’s return could improve the team’s overall strength next season, but the Eastern Conference is littered with formidable opponents regardless.

In a worst-case scenario, the Magic miss the Play-In Tournament. However, they should be able to secure a tail-end spot.

Oct 16, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney during the second half against the Miami Heat at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Golden: No. 10 seed

The worst seed for the Orlando Magic would have to be the 10th seed. With how loaded the Eastern Conference has become, there is a world where the Magic could fall as low as the last play-in spot — especially if there is an injury to one of Banchero or Wagner.

Coach Sweeney is widely regarded as one of the league’s up-and-coming coaches and he’ll be tasked with addressing the inconsistencies that have prevented Orlando from reaching its full potential. The talent is undoubtedly there, can the Magic finally put all the pieces together and become an Eastern Conference powerhouse many have envisioned over the past few seasons?

If Orlando hopes to avoid another trip to the play-in tournament and establish itself as a legitimate playoff threat, those questions will need to be answered. This season could be a defining one for a Magic team looking to turn years of promise into postseason success.

Oct 16, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) shoots against Miami Heat guard Gabe Madsen (88) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Hanifan: Miss Play-In?

In the grand scheme of things, I'm a believer that the Magic will outkick their coverage in a loaded Eastern Conference this season. I'm a believer that Sean Sweeney will have better structure than his predecessor, helping become a top-5/10 defense and, thus, win at least 45 games.

However, there are still concerns. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Well, the Magic are running back a team that's made the play-in game two consecutive years and a core that we still don't know fits together.

The worst case scenario for the Magic is either a No. 9 or 10 seed, but there are ~12 teams competing for eight postseason spots in the East. With the NBA's modified tanking rules, games post-All-Star break will have meaning. If Sweeney can't crack the code between his two co-stars, regardless of the team's health, the Magic will be in trouble.

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots for three during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major Passons: No. 10 seed

The Eastern Conference is much improved over this offseason. This places the Magic in an awkward spot. Though they have several very good pieces I do think they lack a true superstar to help carry them. This team has a wide range of where they can finish in the standings, but I think the worst they can finish is all the way in 10th place. I doubt it would happen in reality but there is certainly a possibility.