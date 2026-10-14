Why the Magic's best-case seed is higher than people think

The last two seasons have been underwhelming for the Orlando Magic.

Fresh off a 47-win campaign in 2023-24, the Magic were expected to breach the top of the East. Instead, injuries and inconsistency resulted in them scoring back-to-back play-in appearances with 41 and 45 wins, respectively.

As the new year vastly approaches, one thing is clear: The pendulum has swung the other way, albeit in a very crowded middle of the Eastern Conference. As many prognosticate what could be in the Magic's future, here's why a few of our panelists believe the best-case scenario regarding their future seed is better than people think.

In a perfect world, the Orlando Magic are completely capable of being a number one seed in the Eastern Conference. They have an MVP caliber super star, and two very strong options behind them. Pair that with the depth and expected growth of Orlando’s roster and you have quite the talented unit. The biggest swing factor is whether or not Sean Sweeney can unlock their true potential.

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Jay Santos: No. 4 or 5

The Magic have established themselves as middle-of-the-pack Eastern Conference contenders in recent years. With the return of Franz Wagner and tremendous upside of Paolo Banchero, a fourth consecutive playoff appearance is well within reach. In terms of seeding, the franchise hasn’t had a 50-win regular season since 2011.

If they can clear this benchmark, which would require a five-win improvement from last season, a fourth or fifth seed can be expected. Although the recent conference shake-up can leave a sense of unpredictability, the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat all stand out as formidable opponents.

The Magic are a difficult team to project, in part because two-fifths (Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner) of their starting lineup has been oft-injured the last two seasons. Suggs, in particular, has dealt with multiple knee injuries even beyond that aforementioned span.

Ultimately, the Magic's "best seed" scenario likely falls within the top-3. They have a wide range of outcomes because of how stacked the middle of the East is; there's a possibility that the No. 1 seed in the East only wins 51 or 52 games. Could that be the Magic? Sure! But I still think their best-case scenario is fighting for the No. 3 or 4 seed, barring a steep improvement offensively from their co-stars that vaults them above that threshold.

Oct 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highest finish that seems plausible for the Magic entering the season is the sixth seed. Despite not making major changes this offseason, Orlando still has a talented roster. If their starters stay healthy, their bench unit could be a major upside. Plus, they brought in Sean Sweeney as head coach.

A lot of their success this season will rely on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. If these two cannot take their games to the next level, it’s hard to imagine the Magic finishing sixth in the East. 3-point shooting will also be an area to watch. The Magic have an opportunity to make some noise this season.