How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons Game 1: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

For the third-straight season, the Orlando Magic are postseason bound.

But the obstacle will be much greater against the 60-win Detroit Pistons, hoping to become the seventh No. 8 seed in NBA History to advance past the first round.

The series will be the seventh of eight total first-round series to tip-off around the NBA. Orlando is exiting off one of its best performances of the season against the Charlotte Hornets. But the Pistons -- led by All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham and rising star Jalen Duren -- present a totally different challenge.

"I think our attention to detail and our communication has to be elite tonight," Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs said after the team's shootaround. "It's going to be loud. ... It's going to be different tonight, so we have to be that much more dialed in, on the same string and come out with the same intensity as we did (against the Charlotte Hornets)."

The two teams split their four-game regular season series. Orlando was a middling 19-20 at home during the regular season, while the Pistons were the best team in the East at home at 31-9. Although one of those nine defeats came against Orlando (112-109) on Nov. 28, 2025.

"It's playoff basketball; it's a new season," Magic star Paolo Banchero said. "Obviously we did what we had to do to get ourselves here. So now it's time to refocus and do what we need to do to get the win.

"Just one game at a time. Going up against a 1-seed, you got to be prepared. ... It's going to be physical, it's going to be a high intensity game. We got to come in, take their punches, throw our own punches and come out on top."

How To Watch Magic @ Pistons:

Who: Orlando Magic (45-37) @ Detroit Pistons (60-22)

Orlando Magic (45-37) @ Detroit Pistons (60-22) When: Sunday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. EST Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. TV: NBC/Peacock

The Magic and Pistons have squared off in the postseason four times, the last being in the 2007-08 Eastern Conference semis. Detroit has gotten the best of Orlando, winning the series thrice, going 12-7 overall. Detroit has won 11 of the last 12 postseason meetings while the Magic have won 10 of their last 13 matchups.

Injury Report For Game 1:

Orlando Magic:

Desmond Bane (illness) -- PROBABLE

Jonathan Isaac (knee) -- QUESTIONABLE

Detroit Pistons:

NONE.

Projected Starters:

Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) talks to referee Kevin Scott in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Orlando Magic:

Jalen Suggs, G

Desmond Bane, G

Franz Wagner, F

Paolo Banchero, F

Wendell Carter Jr., C

Detroit Pistons:

Cade Cunningham, G

Duncan Robinson, G

Ausar Thompson, F

Tobias Harris, F

Jalen Duren, C

Betting Lines:

(Editor's Note: All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

Spread: Pistons -8.5 (-115)

Pistons -8.5 (-115) O/U: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Magic +295, Pistons -375

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