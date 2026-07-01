Instant Grade: Magic Get Creative With Jonathan Isaac Signing

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is going through the revolving door after being waived by the team earlier in the week and coming back just a few days later.

Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede was the first to report the news.

"Breaking News: The #Magic are signing Jonathan Isaac to a one-year deal, a league source tells the @orlandosentinel," Beede tweeted.

Breaking News: The #Magic are signing Jonathan Isaac to a one-year deal, a league source tells the @orlandosentinel. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) July 1, 2026

Jonathan Isaac Returns to Magic on Discount

The Magic wanted Isaac back in the fold, but not at the $14.5 million price tag he was owed on his contract. Cutting him saved Orlando $8 million, but some of that will be used to likely sign a new minimum contract.

Therefore, the Magic keep Isaac as a reliable backup power forward and defensive-minded big man, but at a price that aligns more with how much he's expected to play. Isaac isn't going to play much for the Magic and he likely won't be in Sean Sweeney's 10-man rotation, but he can step up and slide in whenever he's needed.

This is a smart move from president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and the rest of the front office, keeping a familiar face in Isaac while getting him on a discount. Waiving him is a sign that the Magic may have regretted giving him the long-term deal to begin with, but Orlando doesn't like to think too far ahead in terms of these contracts.

The Magic gave themselves several chances to opt out of the Isaac deal, but their loyalty to him is part of why Orlando is willing to give him another deal on a smaller price tag. The Magic were right to move on from their original deal with Isaac because he wasn't playing enough or have the same impact to warrant the contract he once had.

The Magic could have signed another player with this contract, but these roles should be given out to veterans who can build the team more off of the court than on it. Isaac is a good locker room guy to have, especially at this minimum salary.

It's a good move for both sides as the Magic save some money and give themselves flexibility for the future while Isaac gets to remain with the only franchise he's ever played for and he gets to keep his family in the City Beautiful for another year.

Orlando now has 14 roster spots filled with the 15th possibly going to rookie second-round pick Izaiyah Nelson.