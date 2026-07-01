The Latest on Jonathan Isaac's Free Agency With Magic

The Orlando Magic are putting the finishing touches on their roster before the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign.

One of the players that faces an uncertain future is Jonathan Isaac, who was waived by the team earlier in the week. The Magic saved $6.5 million by moving on from Isaac.

However, there is reason to believe the Magic could re-sign Isaac to a contract that is worth less than what he was expected to make in the upcoming season. Isaac has been with the Magic since he was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and his leadership could be welcomed for Orlando's newest team under head coach Sean Sweeney, who could value the veteran's defense.

Jonathan Isaac Could Return After Being Waived

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic clearly did not want Isaac at the contract he was under, but they might be willing to keep him with a different valuation. Orlando extended Isaac in 2024 after he played well following his return from injury, but he was unable to live up to that postseason hype he showed two years ago.

This past season, a knee strain held him out of the playoffs, but he was unlikely to crack the postseason rotation in any case. Even if he is a player towards the end of the bench, the Magic could benefit from having him as a depth piece on the roster. He is well-liked by his Orlando teammates and the team's chemistry would remain strong with him in the locker room.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Frontcourt

Isaac would also be able to provide some stability to the big man rotation, which is bound to change during the offseason.

The Magic selected Izaiyah Nelson in the second round of the NBA Draft last week and he could factor into the rotation. However, it remains to be seen how ready Nelson is to play meaningful minutes, so Orlando could opt to sign Isaac as a placeholder and veteran for the rookie to learn from.

The Magic are also bracing for the loss of Moe Wagner, who could seek a new NBA home after being in Orlando since 2021. If the Magic lose Wagner, it could benefit them to keep Isaac as someone who could serve as a backup big man for Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze to play behind.

If Isaac doesn't re-sign with the Magic, look for teams like the New York Knicks to be interested as he's from the Big Apple. The Knicks could also lose Mitchell Robinson this offseason, which means they could look for a center to replace him. The New Orleans Pelicans also make sense as a new destination for Isaac considering former Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley is at the helm in the Big Easy now.