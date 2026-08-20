Why Jamahl Mosley's Pelicans Pose an Instant Trap Game for Magic

The Jamahl Mosley era for the Orlando Magic came to an end this offseason after losing in Game 7 to the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs.

The Magic held a 3-1 series lead against the top-seeded Pistons, but were unable to win any of the final three games in their series. They included a home matchup in Game 6, where the team led by 24 points in the second half.

After five years of building the Magic from one of the worst teams in the league to a perennial playoff squad, Mosley was dismissed in hopes that a new voice would help elevate the Magic after three consecutive first-round exits. Mosley's job with the Magic helped him land a job with the New Orleans Pelicans as their head coach, replacing Willie Green, who was fired during the year.

Date Location Jan. 8 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA Feb. 2 Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Jamahl Mosley Returns to Orlando on Feb. 2

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham hugs Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley's first meeting against the Magic since being fired will take place on Jan. 8 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. His long-awaited return to Orlando won't take place until the following month, on Feb. 2.

Mosley brought several assistants with him from Orlando to New Orleans, including God Shammgod, who particularly helped Anthony Black's development this past season. He also extended jobs to Brett Brielmaier, Randy Gregory and Dale Osbourne. The Magic's coaching staff was able to help the team grow, but only to a certain extent. Expectations grew for Orlando, but Mosley was unable to get the team to meet those higher standards.

In New Orleans, the pressure to win for Mosley and his staff won't be as significant during the first year. The Pelicans are coming off a 26-56 season and have missed the playoffs in each of the last two years.

Pelicans Are Trap Game for Magic

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson runs into Orlando Magic center/forward Wendell Carter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have won nine straight games against the Pelicans, dating back to 2022, but this will no longer be as easy a game for Orlando as it once was. If anyone knows this team, outside of who is currently in the building, it is Mosley and his coaching staff.

They will have the ultimate game plan to beat the Magic. It is up to Orlando to use what it has learned over the years with Mosley and in this new era with Sean Sweeney to get past New Orleans in what should be a winnable game for the Magic.