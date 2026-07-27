Magic are taking risk with their biggest change this summer

Nearly three months ago, the Orlando Magic were on the doorstep of their first series win in the postseason in nearly two decades. Instead, they blew a 3-1 lead to the Detroit Pistons and subsequently fired head coach Jamahl Mosley after months of speculation surrounding his job security.

Under Mosley, the culture spun a whole 180 degrees; they quickly went from one of the East's worst to consistently flirting with 50 wins. However, led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando still wasn't able to find success once mid-April arrived.

In the coaching industry, you're hired to eventually get fired -- unless you find an unimaginable amount of success worthy of keeping you around. Even then, nothing's guaranteed; we've seen several recent Coach of the Year award winners (Dwane Casey, Michael Malone, Mike Budenholzer, etc.) receive the axe.

There are myriad reasons why that is the case. For the Magic, unmet expectations plus Mosley's message not being conveyed eventually took a toll, which is why the Magic ultimately switched voices, hiring lauded San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney to replace Mosley.

However, that's the only real change we've seen from the Magic this summer, and it's clear that the only tangible change Orlando wanted to make, according to ESPN's Ben Golliver.

"Orlando's five highest-paid players -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. -- will all return," he wrote. "That group deserves another shot, as it logged just 182 minutes together last season due to a string of injuries.

"Sweeney has extensive experience working with stars during his previous stops with the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, so hopefully he will be able to coax more efficient scoring from Banchero. But the Magic's path to postseason progress begins with their defense: Orlando slipped from second in defensive efficiency in 2024-25 to 13th last season.

"A reversal of that trend under Sweeney could have the Magic competing for a top-four playoff seed next season."

Magic are taking a risk with Sweeney's arrival being the biggest change:

Jun 18, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; New Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney poses for portraits before his introductory press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweeney, 42, was arguably the hottest assistant coach on the market before he arrived in Orlando. He completely turned around the Spurs' defense, and was successful as an assistant in stops in Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Dallas.

Provided they stay healthy, Orlando should be quite competitive in an underrated Eastern Conference. However, they were one of the few teams that didn't improve their roster externally. Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Detroit (pending Jalen Duren's RFA) all did.

Fresh off two-straight play-in appearances, why it makes some sense to #runitback™ with the same core, betting on a better result is risky in this climate. Of course, the Magic can reassess at the trade deadline with a limited asset pool. But health -- plus improvement offensively -- will dictate plenty of their fortune.

Perhaps this is the year they keep it together?