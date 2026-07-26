How free agency has changed Magic's postseason outlook

Outside of a coaching change, it's been a quiet summer for the Orlando Magic while the rest of the Eastern Conference has been quite active, for better or worse.

With LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, the bulk of free agency -- and, thus, the rest of the summer -- has concluded. How has the landscape changed as it pertains to pursuing the playoffs in 2026-27? Let's examine!

A rundown of Magic's moves this summer:

Here are the most notable moves the Magic have made:

Draft Izaiyah Nelson No. 51 overall (two-way)

Sign Nikola Vucevic

Sign Jevon Carter

Re-acquiring Jonathan Isaac (after waiving him)

So, where have Magic improved?

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coaching ... possibly?:

Skinny: While Sean Sweeney quickly rose up the coaching ranks after multiple successful stops as an assistant, projecting first-year head coaches is a fool's errand.

Sweeney's a highly respected player development mind and defensive tactician, but head coaches in the NBA are oftentimes a byproduct of the rosters provided to them. Ultimately, I believe Sweeney will be a good head coach; nothing has led me to believe the inverse.

But Sweeney's biggest task will be unlocking -- and managing -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs, specifically offensively. We'll delve into it more below, but they still don't have the floor spacing and playmaking to make the lives of their stars easier.

So it will be up to Sweeney and his staff to successfully conjure up some Magic to complete said task.

Where has Magic regressed or plateaued?

Apr 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) looks to pass against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

3-point shooting:

Skinny: Magic have long needed 3-point shooting. They were a bottom-five 3-point shooting team last year and didn't quite address that weakness (once again) this summer.

Outside of Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner, we know that Jonathan Isaac is a non-spacer, as is rookie Izaiyah Nelson (their lone draftee), who won't be ready to start the season, while Jevon Carter is streaky.

When he's on the floor, veteran big Nikola Vucevic is a good 3-point shooter. But the amount of opportunity available for the soon-to-be 36-year-old, who's a negative defender, may be sparse, barring injury to either Wendell Carter or Goga Bitadze, both non-shooters.

Frontcourt rotation:

Skinny: Speaking of Vucevic, he will serve as the Moe Wagner replacement. Only appearing in 36 games last year after recovering from a torn ACL, Wagner signed a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Thus, the Magic are replacing a fan favorite (Wagner) with another (Vucevic). But Nelson's injury and Isaac's return don't help their frontcourt depth.

Guard play:

Skinny: Carter showed moments in his 30-game stint with the Magic. But what he is not is a guard capable of initiating offense. Guard play has consistently lacked for this team.

As a result, Orlando is banking on internal improvement from Jase Richardson plus internal growth from both Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs, who have made strides as playmakers.

Free agency has revealed East is still wide open for grabs:

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) works around Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our own Jeremy Brener recently dove deep into how the Magic stack up in the rest of the East. And if there's any takeaway: The East remains wide open (sorry, New York).

About nine or 10 teams are competing for eight spots. Orlando is one of them. Its lack of activity hasn't altered that.

A healthy Magic likely slots into the second or third tier in the East. But they are heavily banking on internal improvement and the switch from Jamahl Mosley to Sweeney, as well as health, which can be said for every team in the East.

Boston, New York and Cleveland have all either gotten worse or are expected to regress, while Indiana (by virtue of Tyrese Haliburton's return), Atlanta and, most notably, Miami and Philadelphia have all improved.

Assuming the Magic's aforementioned quartet of Banchero-Bane-Wagner-Suggs jell for an extended period of time, there's a world where they secure a top-6 seed in the East and finally *gulp* get past the first round.