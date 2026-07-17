Who Makes the Rotation? Predicting the Magic's Top 10 Players

The Orlando Magic are a few months away from the start of the season, but new head coach Sean Sweeney is probably already crafting what his rotation will look like now that free agency has come to an end.

Here's a look at how the Magic should line up next season in the starting and second unit:

Starting PG: Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs brings the ball up court during the second half against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic should stick with Suggs as their starting point guard for the upcoming season. Suggs made 56 starts for the Magic last year, and his defense should make Sweeney a fan of his very early.

Suggs has some work to do with his 3-point shot as his career rate is stuck at just over 33 percent from downtown, but he remains Orlando's best option at the point guard position.

Starting SG: Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane shoots against guard Caris LeVert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bane started all 82 games for the Magic last season, so it's a no-brainer to have him pegged into this spot again for the 2026-27 campaign. The way Bane will be utilized in this new offense could be a massive change for the Magic. Last season, Bane was more of a driver than he was with the Memphis Grizzlies, but the hope is that he will have a lot of open threes drawn up for him from the coaching staff.

Starting SF: Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic hope Franz Wagner can return to full health next season. Wagner missed 38 games in the 2025-26 campaign due to a lower-leg injury he suffered against the New York Knicks back in December at Madison Square Garden.

Now that he's back, Wagner slides in as the starting small forward for the Magic.

Starting PF: Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paolo Banchero remains the Magic's starting power forward, but he can play multiple positions for the team. He could slide in to be a small-ball center, or he could move over to the power forward slot if the team is compelled to go big. Banchero's versatility makes him a very important piece of the Magic, and his success will likely be tied to the team's as a whole.

Starting C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Carter Jr. has dealt with his fair share of ups and downs in six seasons with the Magic, he comes into his seventh year as the unquestioned starter in the middle.

Carter Jr. had a great series in the playoffs against the Detroit Pistons, proving exactly why Orlando trusts him as the starting center. That should remain the same for the Magic this year.

Backup PG: Jevon Carter

Jevon Carter controls the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic brought Carter back on a one-year deal because they value his defensive abilities. That should make Sweeney a fan and give him minutes in the second unit over second-year pro Jase Richardson.

Backup SG: Anthony Black

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Black will flirt with a starting spot against Suggs at some points during the season, but the way the latter plays on defense will give him the edge in the starting lineup. That being said, Black had a tremendous leap last season and he is going to get even better if he continues along the trajectory he's been on.

His ceiling should be winning the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Backup SF: Tristan da Silva

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have a promising player in da Silva, who is entering his third season in the league. da Silva will get chances to start when Wagner is hurt, but he will primarily come off the bench this season. It's a big year for da Silva, but with a more defined role, he should continue to thrive with the Magic.

Backup PF: Noah Penda

Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda passes the ball against the Chicago Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should be a breakout year for Penda, who is going into his second season out of France. Penda began to see some action in the second half of the year with Wagner injured, where he proved to be a strong two-way player. Penda averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in his recovery year with the Magic, but those numbers should grow if he is given the opportunity.

Backup C: Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic receives a pass against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This spot is difficult to decide between the Vucevic and Goga Bitadze, but the Orlando legend should get more playing time than the Georgian big man. Vucevic can stretch the floor, which makes him valuable and offers part of his game that Bitadze cannot provide.

Vucevic shouldn't be expected to be a nightly player at 36 years old, so Bitadze will still be called upon frequently.

Honorable Mentions: Jase Richardson, Jamal Cain, Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All four players that won't make the ten-man rotation for the Magic should not be too discouraged. Each of them will have opportunities throughout the season to showcase their skills.

Richardson should close the gap between him and Carter and has a chance to overtake him at some point during the season.

Cain went from a two-way deal to a standard contract towards the end of last season and emerged as a key player for the team in the playoffs. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the rotation at some point during the year, especially if he builds off of the momentum he created at the end of last season.

Out of these four, Isaac is likely the player who will see the court the least, but he was brought back for a reason after being waived. His size can still give some opposing frontcourts problems.

As for Bitadze, he will probably get the most opportunity to play from this group. Bitadze was the team's backup center at the end of last season and his versatility and rim protection will be valuable for the Magic.