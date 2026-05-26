Magic Aren't Far Off From Finals-Bound Knicks

The Orlando Magic are sitting at home as the New York Knicks claimed victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even though the Magic were a first-round exit this season, there is a bit of hope in recognizing the fact that they were right alongside the only three teams left in the fight for this season's Larry O'Brien Trophy at the NBA Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas back in December. This shows that the Magic aren't too far off from their goals.

Here are three reasons why the Magic can be the next version of the Knicks.

New Coach Coming

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Just over a year ago, Tom Thibodeau was the head coach of the Knicks. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and coming up short against the Indiana Pacers, New York felt it was time to make a change.

The Knicks went with Mike Brown, and that decision paid off. Brown's ability to not completely overhaul the system but change a couple of buttons to push has been the right approach in helping the Knicks reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

The Magic must find a replacement for Jamahl Mosley, who was fired after five seasons with the team. If they get the hire right, the Magic could be on their way to greatness.

Wide Open Eastern Conference

Unlike the West, where the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs appear to be in a tier of their own, the East has a lot more open competition. The Knicks won just 53 games this season, which was eight more than the Magic.

Even though the Boston Celtics won 56 and the Detroit Pistons grabbed 60 victories, none of these teams are truly in a league of their own. That makes it a little easier for Orlando to push to the top of the conference.

Similar Roster Construction

The Magic have a dynamic duo in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, much like the Knicks have with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. They are also working on placing elite role players around them.

The Knicks have done that with OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, while the Magic are attempting to do that with Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane. The Magic acquired Bane in a trade for multiple first-round picks, much like the Knicks did with Bridges in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Main Issue

Simply put, the main issue resides with the Knicks having an elite guard in Brunson that the Magic simply don't have. While there may be potential for Banchero to turn into a point forward, he may not be that type of player.

It might be easier for Orlando to find an elite guard in a different way and insert him into the roster. If the Magic can do that, they will find themselves in a very similar position to the Knicks and much more apt to make a finals run.