Magic Play-In Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

The Orlando Magic are finishing the regular season as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, which means they will begin the play-in tournament on the road against the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers.

According to a press release, the Magic will play against the Sixers on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

"The Orlando Magic will participate in the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament as the #8-seed. Orlando will travel to the #7-seed Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, April 15. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be televised exclusively on Amazon Prime," the press release read.

"The winner of the April 15 game will earn the #7-seed in the Eastern Conference and face the #2-seed Boston Celtics in the First Round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

"The loser of the April 15 game will host the winner of the #9-seed vs. #10-seed game on Friday, April 17 (7:30 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime). The winner of that game will earn the #8-seed in the Eastern Conference and face the #1-seed Detroit Pistons in the First Round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, while the losing team will be eliminated."

Magic vs. 76ers in Play-In Tournament

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This marks the second straight year the Magic will face off in the play-in tournament. Last season, they beat the Atlanta Hawks to advance to the first round against the Celtics, but they ended up losing that series in five games.

If the Magic were to lose to the 76ers in Philadelphia, they would face off against either the Charlotte Hornets or Miami Heat on Friday night at the Kia Center. To determine who will be the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, that team would go on to face the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, who finished the regular season with a 60-22 record.

During the regular season, the Magic and Sixers faced off three times. The Magic beat the 76ers by 41 points in the NBA Cup, which was their largest victory of the season. Philadelphia won the other two meetings: one in late October and the other in early January, during the Sixers' only trip to Orlando this season.

In the NBA Cup win earlier in the year, the Magic held the Sixers to 9 of 25 from the 3-point line and shot over 53 percent from the field.

This will give the Magic the opportunity to build some momentum going into the NBA playoffs, which they need after a disappointing loss to the Celtics to finish the regular season that could have granted them homecourt advantage if they won.