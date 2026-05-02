Magic unveil Franz Wagner’s Game 7 status at Detroit Pistons, How To Watch, Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic squandered a 24-point lead at home on Friday and are on the verge of joining an undesirable list of teams that have squandered a 3-1 series lead if they fail to pull off an upset at the Detroit Pistons in Sunday’s Game 7.

The 2002-03 Orlando Magic are already on that list, ironically having squandered that edge against Detroit, so Orlando is looking to avoid becoming the third team to appear twice, joining the L.A. Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Their task will be complicated by the news that standout forward Franz Wagner has been ruled out for the deciding game with the calf strain suffered in the fourth quarter of Orlando’s Game 4 victory.

The Magic could also join the prestigious club of No. 8 seeds that have gotten past a No. 1 and into the conference semifinals, which was last pulled off by the 2023 Miami Heat against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Orlando will have to overcome the sting of a brutal fourth quarter in which it shot 1-for-20, missed all 10 3-pointers and finished with just eight points.

Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham scored 19 of his 32 points in the fourth to overcome a slow start, helping his team stage a massive comeback that allows them the opportunity to play at least one last home game. Detroit lost Game 1 at Little Caesars Arena but has won the last two contests there and is favored to advance.

The Pistons came into the 2026 playoffs looking to reach the conference semifinals for the first time in 18 years. The Magic are one win away from snapping a 16-year drought between playoff series wins.

The Magic are 20-23 in road games and have gone 30-30 against Eastern Conference foes. The Pistons are 33-10 at home and 42-16 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at. Pistons

Game date, time and location: Sunday, May 3, 3:40 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: ABC

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WXYT (Pistons)

Magic look to avoid massive collapse through Game 7 upset

The Orlando Magic (45-37, 1-1 Play-in, 3-3 playoffs) host the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 3-3 playoffs) in Game 7 of the 1 vs. 8 series in the 2026 Eastern Conference playoffs.

Detroit and Orlando split the regular-season series 2-2, which included the Magic posting a 123-107 home win on April 6 .

Detroit won 106-92 in the first matchup played in Orlando this season on March 1 behind 29 points and 11 assists from Cunningham.

The first two meetings took place in the Motor City and featured the Magic winning 112-109 on Nov. 29 after losing 135-116 on Oct. 29. Since Jan. 1 2025, the teams have split their six regular-season matchups on the heels of Orlando winning seven straight from Feb. 2023-Nov. ‘24. Counting Game 1, the Magic are on an 11-3 run against Detroit.

This is the fifth playoff meeting between these teams, which has featured Detroit conquest in the last three series, a 4-3 win in ‘03’s first round, a 4-0 sweep in ‘07’s first round and a 4-1 victory in the ‘08 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Magic have only advanced past the Pistons in the first round in 1996 via a 3-0 sweep.

Detroit leads the Magic 73-61 in the head-to-head regular-season all-time series dating back to 1989-90. The Pistons won the first 14 matchups and 15 of the first 16.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pistons -8.5 (-108), Magic +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pistons -340, Magic +270

Total: 202.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Jamal Cain

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

PISTONS

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Right Calf Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

PISTONS

Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Left Adductor Strain

QUOTABLE

Magic forward Paolo Banchero after Game 6’s second-half collapse: “We’ve got to go to sleep, wake up, get on the plane with a clear mind and do whatever we’ve got to do to get the win.”