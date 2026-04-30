Paolo Banchero Fights, But Cade Cunningham Extends Pistons Series vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic are still in a fight with the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after falling 116-109 in Game 5 inside Little Caesars Arena.

Magic star Paolo Banchero and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham each had 45 points to lead their teams, but it was Detroit who came out on top to save their season.

Paolo vs. Cade

The box score tells one story, but the shot-making told another. Banchero and Cunningham each scored 45 points for their teams. Banchero leaned into his physical advantages, relentlessly attacking the cup and drawing fouls to keep the Magic afloat.

Conversely, Cunningham put on a masterclass in pace and mid-range precision, navigating high screens to find his spots despite Orlando's length.

CADE CUNNINGHAM VS. PAOLO BANCHERO TONIGHT:



Cade:

45 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST - 56.5% FG



Paolo:

45 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST - 54.8% FG



EPIC PLAYOFF BATTLE. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/6kqO6rFqzy — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 30, 2026

This was a definitive moment for both franchise stars, proving that both the Magic and Pistons have found their foundational cornerstones for the next decade.

Franz Wagner Injury Matters

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The complexion of the game shifted dramatically with Franz Wagner on the sidelines. Without Wagner’s secondary playmaking and defensive versatility, the Magic had no answer for Cunningham on the defensive end of the floor.

On offense, Banchero went into high-usage isolation plays that grew predictable late in the stretch. Wagner’s ability to act as a connector on both ends of the floor is often the glue for Orlando’s rotations.

His absence compromised the Magic on defense and allowed Cunningham to eat Orlando up. The Magic fought hard without him, even cutting the deficit to three points with less than two minutes to go, but it wasn't enough.

The Magic likely would have won this game if Wagner played, but the team has to plan for life without him as he deals with a calf strain.

What's Next For Magic?

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The series now shifts back to the Kia Center, where the Magic have been significantly more disciplined on the defensive glass. To avoid a collapse and clinch their first series win since the Dwight Howard era in 2010, Orlando must address their perimeter closeouts, which sputtered in Game 5.

Expect a rowdy home crowd to fuel an aggressive defensive start as the Magic look to utilize their depth and length to finally shut the door on a resilient Pistons squad.

The hope is that the Magic can close things out at home and rely on their crowd and supporting cast to carry them into the second round of the playoffs.