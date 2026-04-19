Magic vs. Pistons breakdown: 3 keys for an Orlando upset over Cade Cunningham, Detroit

The No. 8 Orlando Magic and No. 1 Detroit Pistons tip off Game 1 of their first-round series this weekend. Orlando is hoping to become the seventh No. 8 seed in NBA history to advance past the first round. In order for that to happen, let's examine a few keys to a series victory!

Limit the amount of options Cade Cunningham can rely on:

Nov 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket next to Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) in the second half of the annual in-season NBA Cup tournament at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

He was never quite the frontrunner, but Cade Cunningham played at a near MVP-caliber level this season. In 64 games, he averaged 23.9 points on 46.1/34.2/81.2 shooting splits, in addition to 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

If last year's first-round series against New York is any indication, slowing down Cunningham will be a tall task that may not be achievable.

Though the Pistons operate at their best when all cylinders are clicking. Thus, the Magic must use their physical backbone to shut off the water elsewhere. Limit the damage done by players not named Cunningham; don't let anyone else develop any sort of rhythm. If the Magic can achieve that, their chances at stealing the series -- let alone a few games -- increase dramatically.

Win the 3-point shooting battle:

Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In today's NBA, you need to make shots -- especially in the playoffs. Neither the Magic or Pistons are good 3-point shooting teams, ranking No. 26 and 17 in 3-point percentage, respectively.

Though over the last five seasons (not including Saturday's slate), teams that outscore their opponents from 3-point range in the playoffs are 264-124 (.680). That's a 56-win pace prorated over an 82-game sample.

Furthermore, in the 36 games where the Magic made more threes than their counterpart, they went 21-15. That's obviously not a great record, but that W-L mark was 64-30 over their previous four seasons. If the Magic shoot well while limiting the Pistons' damage from distance, this series can get interesting quick.

Carrying over from play-in - Use defense to fuel offense:

Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) goes to the basket during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Neither team excels in the half-court offensively. According to Cleaning The Glass, Detroit and Orlando rank No. 16 and 17 in halfcourt offensive rating, respectively. But the Pistons were the second-best half-court defense in the NBA; Orlando was 19th.

Typically, postseason affairs feature slower pace, where possessions are more at a premium. Orlando's defense was dominant against Charlotte. But it must find a way to continue to leverage good defense into offense -- especially if it means that the Magic steal a few more fastbreak points, preventing the Pistons' half-court defense from getting set up.