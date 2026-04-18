5 key numbers from the Magic's playoff-clinching win over Hornets

The Orlando Magic clinched their third-straight postseason berth against the Charlotte Hornets inside Kia Center in dominant fashion. But what were a few key numbers that stood out?! Let's examine!

89.5 - Magic's dominant defensive rating:

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) drives around Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the second half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Coming off two excrutiating losses to the Boston Celtics (to close the regular season) and Philadelphia 76ers (in first play-in game), there was plenty of worry about how the Magic would contain the Hornets' high-octane offense, led by LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and potential Rookie of the Year Kon Knueppel.

Charlotte, the league's fifth-best unit, thwarted defenses from all over the hardwood all season, especially against Orlando, scoring north of 126 points per 100 possessions in three of their four regular season meetings, per Cleaning The Glass. But with their backs against the wall, the Magic got back to their roots and guarded their yard. They had their best defensive game of the season, posting a season-best 89.9 defensive rating (100th percentile, including just 73.3 in the halfcourt (100th percentile).

36 - Magic's advantage in the paint:

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) goes to the basket during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Orlando completely dominated the battle in the paint, more than doubling up the Hornets (64-28) in the painted area. The Magic shot 32-of-47 (68.1 percent) in that area, including 24-of-31 at the rim. Conversely, the Hornets were a dismal 14-of-32 (43.8 percent). Orlando's overwhelming physicality completely deterred Charlotte away from the paint in the half-court -- and when it did get there, it didn't do much.

11.2 - Amount of points Magic added in transition (per 100 possessions):

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts on the bench against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The sun shines a little brighter when your defense is able to fuel your offense. To say that happened on Friday would be an understatement.

Of the 20 turnovers the Magic forced, they scored 26 points, including 24 fastbreak points, where they held a plus-17 advantage. Moreover, their dominant transition attack added 11.2 points to their offensive rating (100th percentile), according to CTG. It's the fourth time they've earned at least 11 points on the break this season.

15 - Magic's advantage on the glass:

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) look for the rebound during the second quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Rebounding wins championships; there's a reason why it's one of the "four factors" that's highly correlated to winning. Even though their big man rotation was fairly unexperienced, they finished the regular season second in offensive and defensive rebound percentage. For perspective, Orlando was No. 12 and 5 in those areas, respectively.

The Magic completely dominated the glass, out-rebounding the Hornets 49-34. It's the fifth time that Orlando has finished a plus-15 on the glass this season. When they do that, they're 5-0 with an average margin of victory of 16.2.

31 - Point differential in the end:

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) handles the ball in front of Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

There haven't been many blowouts over the play-in's brief history, although Charlotte's been subject to three of them.

29.



That’s the average point margin the Charlotte Hornets have lost by in their three play-in losses.



▪️Loss by 27 to Indiana

▪️Loss by 29 to Atlanta

▪️Loss by 31 to Orlando pic.twitter.com/bifvz8yL65 — Richie (@richierandall) April 18, 2026

The Magic's 31-point victory marked the largest in play-in history. It's also the second-straight year where they have clinched a playoff berth in the play-in with a win by 25 or more points. For as frustrated as we have been with the Magic this year, there wasn't much to complain about in this specific game.

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