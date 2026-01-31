2 Magic guards spearhead dominant fourth quarter, and more takeaways

The Orlando Magic blew past the Toronto Raptors in the final quarter to secure a 130-120 win inside Kia Center, marking the team's second two-game win streak since late December. There was a tweak in Jamahl Mosley's rotation to match the Raptors' athleticism, playing primarily one center for all but three minutes.

But it was the Magic backcourt who sparked their turnaround, climbing back down from a 14-point deficit. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Too many leak outs:

While the Raptors were among the bottom-third teams in pace, they led the NBA in fastbreak points per 100 possessions entering the night. And they showed why early on (once again).

For the second consecutive time against Toronto, there was a leak in the Magic's transition defense, allowing 18 fastbreak points in the first half alone and 23 through three quarters. Off long rebounds and careless turnovers, Orlando was getting blown by in transition like a bad safety in football.

The Raptors' 25 fastbreak points were the fifth-most by a Magic opponent this season. The most? Well, a 30-point Raptors performance in late December.

Desmond Bane closes the deal:

Orlando was dominant in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Raptors, 44-21.

Jalen Suggs (more on him below), Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero all contributed. But Desmond Bane was the team's closer, just like he's been for most of the season.

The Orlando Magic sharpshooter had 16 points in the fourth quarter alone (after having 16 through three quarters), shooting a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor and 4-of-4 from 3-point range. He took advantage of them ducking under screens, losing him in space.

Jalen Suggs' energy flipped fourth quarter:

Courtesy of a ridiculous RJ Barrett buzzer-beater, the Raptors led by 13 heading into the fourth quarter. The Raptors were shooting 58.2 percent from the floor despite shooting just 5-of-19 from 3-point range.

Jalen Suggs, who had 11 points and five assists through the first three quarters, ignited a spark on both ends of the floor. Just like he's been for the last few seasons, he was their heartbeat. He picked up the intensity at the point-of-attack defensively, was diving for loose balls on game-changing possessions.

The result? The rest followed the leader.

Offensively, Suggs was doing an excellent job pressuring the rim, collapsing the Raptors' defense and making the right reads. He only scored three fourth-quarter points, but his fingerprints and energy were all over the Magic's comeback in ways that can't be quantified in the box score.