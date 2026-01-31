5 Quotes after Orlando completes fourth quarter comeback over Raptors

5 Quotes from Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley after the Magic Win

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jamahl Mosley on how the team performed in the fourth quarter to bring home the victory:



“I thought we executed down the stretch and held them to six fast break points in the second half, which I thought was great. Just being able to find matchups that we needed intentional in our work, but again, that fourth quarter was very special for our guys.”

Jamahl Mosley on Tristan da Silva and Jalen Suggs sustaining their energy during a run:



“Just being able to sustain that run. They went on a run there, and just trying to get those guys back in the game cause of how they had been playing. Just being able to make sure we sustained it, got ourselves back in it, and the energy that those guys brought, I thought it was fantastic. So again, those guys did a heck of a job, you know, withstanding the run and then coming back from it.”

I asked Jamahl Mosley how Orlando deals with outside noise + keeping the message fresh:



“Allow other coaches to communicate same message… different voices at different times…



Our guys have done a great job of not hearing the noise because we have an expectation on ourselves” pic.twitter.com/RXsf6Eolbn — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 30, 2026

Jamahl Mosley on the starting lineup and finding their rhythm:



“I just think they were just finding each other, finding the right things. If you notice in moments, it was one time it was AB (Anthony Black). One time it was Jalen (Suggs), one time it was Paolo (Banchero), one time it was Des (Desmond Bane). And then the unsung hero to me in this is Wendell Carter Jr. Didn’t say a word, guarded how he needed to guard, rebounded when he needed to rebound, and then he got rewarded, you know, just for being underneath the basket. But he never said a word; he just did his job, which he does every night consistently, and that’s what we continue to need from him.”

Jamahl Mosley on Jalen Suggs and his impact on the group:



“His energy is infectious, and what he does for these guys and this group and this fan base and this crowd... Like, he gets everybody going, and it starts with his defense, and then there [were] just some offensive plays. I’m gonna have to go back and look at the film and see exactly what he did for that dump off to Dell (Wendell Carter Jr.), but I think he just does so many things that are just winning plays in these moments.”

Jamahl Mosley on Desmond Bane’s three-point shooting and what it does for this offense:



“I love it for him. Love that for him, and he understood the coverages, where guys were on him, getting to a shot. But I think, you know, he was shooting close to 10 (three-point attempts) last year in Memphis, and I think that's when he’s at his best clip. And for us to be able to continue to find him in situations says a lot about our guys, and him being able to let that thing go, is huge.”

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley about Desmond Bane's Quick Trigger 7/10 3PT Shooting:



"LOVE it for him.



He understood the coverages, where guys were on him, getting to his shot.



He was shooting ~10 3PA last year in Memphis, I think that's when he's at his best clip." pic.twitter.com/hsUfP4w25n — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 31, 2026

