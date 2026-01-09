Anthony Black gives back to Boys & Girls Club with donation and fun day of hoops

Orlando Magic Guard Anthony Black hosted a community event at the Boys and Girls Club of Orlando in partnership with Planet Fitness, each donating $5,000 for a total of $10,000 to the organization.



The Magic guard has shown an effort to give back in his "second home", the Orlando Community.



Before a home game against Denver in December 2025, Anthony Black and his foundation, AB Cares, teamed up with local community-minded influencer William Carrasquilla to provide food and drinks to Orlando’s unhoused community near Lake Eola Park.



Just two weeks later, Anthony Black is shooting hoops with the kids at the Boys & Girls Club, presenting a giant check to the Club, signing autographs, and taking photos with the whole group.

Anthony Black Cares About Orlando Community

Anthony Black poses with Boys & Girls Club | MANDATORY CREDIT: Ryan Kaminski

I asked AB what his message would be to the kids who want to improve as basketball players.



Anthony Black shared these guidelines for the next generation of hoopers:



Keeping it about developing, getting better, having a lot of fun.



I think those are the main things that will keep you on track.



Make the most out of your situation.



Just keeping it fun. Anthony Black

Quotes on the $10,000 Donation to the Boys & Girls Club from Anthony Black & Planet Fitness

“Giving back is such an important part of who I am and how I was raised,” said Anthony Black. “When I heard that Planet Fitness was contributing $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club, I immediately decided to match it. The Orlando community has given me such great support since I got here, I will always take any opportunity I get to support BGC in Central Florida and the greater Orlando community.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, including the branch supported by the Universal Orlando Foundation, provides essential programming for children and teens, offering a safe and nurturing

environment after school and during summer at low or no cost. Through academic support, leadership development, recreation and mentorship, the Clubs help thousands of local young people build confidence, stay engaged and work toward healthy, productive futures.

“We are thrilled to make this donation with Anthony,” said Scott Beault, Senior Vice President of Planet Fitness. “We have been in Orlando since 2003. As our business has grown so has our partnerships in the community, including Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida and the Orlando Magic. It is truly special to be able to bring everyone together to enhance the lives of the youth in our shared community.”

“We are so appreciative of the support of Planet Fitness and Anthony Black with this generous donation,” said J. Mack Reid, Chief Impact Officer for Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida. “It truly takes a village to empower, support and mentor the youth in our community and donations like these help us to continue to provide programs with maximum impact to our children.”