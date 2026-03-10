Assessing where Magic stand in tiebreakers as postseason chase heats up

The Eastern Conference playoff chase is heating up, with the Orlando Magic in the thick of it all. Orlando is currently the No. 6 seed in the East at 35-28, though there are just two games separating the 5-seeded Toronto Raptors and 8-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

As the season winds down, it's time to assess where the Magic currently stand with tiebreakers between the Miami Heat, Toronto and Philadelphia.

Toronto Raptors:

Jan 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) controls the ball from Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Skinny: Orlando and Toronto have split their season series up to this point, The Magic scored just 12 points in the fourth quarter in their 107-106 loss to Toronto in late December. But they responded with a 130-120 win in late January. The two East foes have one more meeting on March 29 up north inside Scotiabank Arena.

Miami Heat:

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) has a few words with Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Skinny: The Magic have bullied the Heat for the better part of the last two years, including wins in all four meetings this year. Orlando hasn't swept the season series over the Heat since 2006-07, and the two intrastate foes meet once more on Saturday.

That result is inconsequential as it relates to the head-to-head tiebreaker. Although it could be big for seeding and it could be difference whether the Magic net a top-6 seed or land in the play-in, making it a pivotal game.

Philadelphia 76ers:

Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (11) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skinny: The 76ers, one game back of the Magic in the loss column, are the only one of this trio where Orlando don't currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Orlando went 1-2 against Philadelphia this season, with the most recent being a 103-91 loss on Jan. 9. The two teams do not play again this season.

Well, what if there's a three-team tiebreaker?

Of course, the NBA's primary tiebreaker between two teams is head-to-head. However, confusingly enough, that's not the case between three or more teams.

The top decider? If there's a division leader; yes, the most insignificant aspect of how seedings are determined for the playoffs -- divisions -- actually carry a minuscule amount of weight. They're some value (0.1%) after all!

Here's the full multi-team tiebreaker basis, per the NBA:

1.) Division leader, which breaks tie versus others who aren't

2.) Better winning percentage between the three (or more) teams

3.) Division W-L percentage, if teams are in same division

4.) Conference W-L percentage

5.) W-L record against playoff teams in own conference

6.) Point differential

Orlando currently leads the Southeast division over Miami, while Toronto and Philadelphia are No. 3 and 4 in the Atlantic, respectively. As a result, the Magic would currently win any multi-team tiebreaker. It's a peculiar caveat, but we don't make the rules! We only enforce them!

Toronto and Philadelphia aren't catching Boston or New York. Thus, if the Magic finish above the Heat in the standings in practically any scenario, they would secure the tiebreaker. Both teams are playing well right now, adding more interest to intrigue over the final five weeks!

