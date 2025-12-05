Banchero to be scrutinized as he returns to improved Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero has been thrilled the Orlando Magic has won without him, reversing course following a slow start. He’s got to be ecstatic that as he nears a return that could come as soon as Friday night’s date with the Miami Heat, his team has persevered to where he isn’t being handed a shovel upon returning.

There’s no hole to dig out of, but there is a mission. Keep this return from being all about him, even as that appears impossible.

Banchero isn’t oblivious to the criticism he’s been subjected by some who have wondered why his team has been so more effective without him. It’s not like it’s only been internet trolls or analysts who troll for clicks and views.

Able to control only what he can control, he addressed reporters about the possibility of returning looking realistic.

“You don’t take any opportunity to be on the court for granted,” Banchero said. “I’ve been doing a lot to get back on the court, really ramping up trying to get back out there (with) the guys.”

Banchero returns looking to fit in, which is a situation different from the one he faced following his last lengthy absence. In missing more than two full months with a torn oblique last season, Banchero had already teased of a breakout with a 50-point outburst inside his first few games. He scored 31 in the game he went down, played through the pain in a 102-99 loss and returned with 34 points against the Bucks like nothing had ever happened.

The Magic had managed to survive without him, but he was still missed. Through these last three weeks, some have said Orlando is better off. Tracy McGrady, a Central Florida basketball legend due to his success in the prep ranks and with the Magic franchise, wasn't shy about voicing his opinions.

McGrady's cousin, Vince Carter, Central Florida basketball royalty from nearby Daytona Beach, has reported from the Magic's bench.

Others have chimed in, like Orlando native Chandler Parsons on his show, who have claimed he’s “beefed” with coach Jamahl Mosley.

These aren't haters. They're people who hear things and want Orlando's basketball team to do well. Not even four months after signing a five-year, $239 million extension to be the man tasked with bringing the Magic their first championship, he’s under scrutiny.

All eyes will be on Banchero like never before

Banchero’s return is upon us, be it now, Sunday on the same Madison Square Garden court where he was hurt, or at the latest, Tuesday in an NBA Cup knockout round game against the same Heat team Orlando is set to host. Does he do his best to just fit in?

Can he help Desmond Bane and Anthony Black, the two players who have flourished most while he’s been away, continue to shine? Has the harsh inefficient ball-stopper critique registered at all? My guess is Banchero is just going to hoop, will likely face some sort of minutes restriction and will do his best to deflect any of the spotlight off his return, whenever it comes, win or lose.

What’s that, a dubious microscope? Banchero has never really seen one of those before. Few players blossom as quickly as he has, excelling in high school, at Duke, and becoming a 21-year-old All-Star.

The Magic haven’t won a playoff series since drafting him No. 1, but they haven’t been expected to. Now there are expectations. He has a few high-profile doubters. How he handles this return will be part of the next stage in his development.

