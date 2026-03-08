The 34-28 Orlando Magic visit the 27-35 Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo plays in his third game back from injury.

Paolo Banchero has been back for some time now, rounding into his normal all-star form after recovering from his injury; Orlando, though, just lost Anthony Black to a back spasm for who knows how long, and might be without Franz Wagner the rest of the way.

Other than Tristan da Silva stepping up as of late in their place, how else will the Magic respond to losing forwards left and right?

After a blowout win on national TV on the road in Minnesota, the Magic sneak up to the 6-seed in a close Eastern conference playoff race between the 5 and 8 seeds, only separated by 1.5 games.

Milwaukee is looking to find its identity late in the season as Giannis returns from injury flanked with combo guards in every direction, currently on the outside looking in of the play-in race, let alone the playoffs.

How does Orlando limit Giannis to beat the Bucks?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Build a wall for Giannis, force tough shot makers to make tough shots

Jan 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) fight for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Battling injuries or not, The Greek Freak remains one of the most dominant downhill forces in the league.



Building a wall to keep him out of the paint is priority number one; help defense will be needed; it takes a village to slow down Giannis.



Big wing defenders like Noah Penda and Paolo Banchero along with bigs like Wendell Carter Jr. will be needed in this matchup to bother Giannis with size, especially with Orlando's key big wing defender in Franz Wagner out to injury.



Force the Bucks' combo guard tough shot makers to beat you with tough shots, which is less likely to happen despite their efficient outside shooting than letting Giannis run the floor for breakaway dunks and kickout dimes.

2. Attack the rack for fouls, box out on defense, play safe with ball

Mar 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) wins the top off against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Magic rate below average in Point Differential (18th, +0.2 PD), while the Bucks rate poorly. (23rd, -4.2 PD)



Orlando's 21st ranked-offense is slightly behind Milwaukee's 20th-ranked offense, but the Magic make up for it with their 12-rated defense to Milwaukee's bottom-five rating on the defensive ending. (26th)



Four factor advantages for Orlando lie on the defense forcing turnovers (12th vs 17th) and securing rebounds, (5th vs 30th) along with the offense drawing free throws (4th to 18th) and not turning the ball over. (7th to 27th)



Boxing out on the defensive glass, playing safe with the ball, and attacking the paint like crazy to 1) draw fouls and 2) get your defense set for Giannis on the other end are all three keys to winning this game on the margins.

I asked Jalen Suggs how cool it was to be a part of the Magic’s game-winning moment with Orlando’s Unsung Hero Wendell Carter Jr.:



“He was so explosive after we made the bucket, he was JUBILANT!



He does a lot of things for us that don’t get talked about.” pic.twitter.com/VSMEDitlYC — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 6, 2026

3. Ride the offensive balance of the stars

Feb 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a free throw after a technical foul during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Orlando found great offensive balance against Minnesota by sequencing long stretches of star scorers in different lineups – Desmond Bane - Moritz Wagner handoffs; Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero playmakin; Tristan da Silva and Wendell Carter Jr. corner handoff counters.



The Magic should once again look for that rhythm by trusting what works with less experimentation and more implementation; execute the offense through the best available ball-handlers and shot-creators.



Play through Suggs, Paolo, Bane, da Silva with 2-man game and handoff actions that place the scorers, creators, and play-finishers in the best position to succeed.



Threaten defenses with Suggs, Bane, and da Silva pull-up shooting and off-ball shooting by running actions through them or spacing them off the ball as 3pt connectors; those sets with Banchero and Carter in the dunker spot, rim-rolling, screening maximize their easy looks as strong rim-jammers and short-roll playmaking at the elbow for open shooters.



Pick-and-pops with Paolo and shooters opens up the floor as 5-out offense, and Orlando hunting threes for its best shooters one way or another will only help further strengthen this offense.



Keep finding balance in the offense perhaps by riding the hot hand with plays that are working before switching things up too quickly.