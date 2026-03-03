Black unlikely to play, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Washington Wizards Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic have been strong at home this season, but have been humbled by the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons in their last two outings at Kia Center. Both served as a reminder that the Magic have a long way to go to be lumped in with serious title contenders despite the postseason being only six weeks away.

They now have another injury obstacle to overcome since point guard Anthony Black has been listed as questionable and according to head coach Jamahl Mosley, will “most likely not go” due to the quad contusion that kept him out vs. Detroit.

The Magic haven’t won at Kia Center since Feb. 9 and will look to get back on track against the Washington Wizards, who come in 28 games under .500, making them the fourth-worst team in the NBA. Orlando has suffered through a three-game home losing streak for the first time all season even though the skid spans over three full weeks due to the All-Star break and a lengthy Western swing.

Orlando hasn’t lost four straight home games since a five-game skid from Feb. 25-March 6 last season and will look to end its current slump by avoiding back-to-back losses to Washington for the first time since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Magic point guard Jalen Suggs returned to the lineup against the Rockets, coming off the bench. He sat the final three games of a four-game roadie after starting the first contest following the All-Star break in Sacramento and re-entered Mosley’s first five in Black’s place on Sunday.

The Magic’s lead in the Southeast Division on the Heat is down to percentage points, although they hold a tie-braker since they have defeated Miami all four times they’ve played. The Magic rank seventh in the East, 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

Washington won its first two games following the break against the Pacers, but enters this contest on a five-game losing streak after falling 123-118 against the Rockets on Monday. The Wizards are 1-10 on no rest, winning for the first time on Feb. 20 to complete a sweep of Indiana.

Orlando is 18-12 at Kia Center, 6-5 against Southeast Division rivals and 19-19 against Eastern Conference foes. Washington is 5-23 on the road, 2-9 against the Southeast and 11-27 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Wizards at Magic

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, March 3, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Monumental Sports Network (Wizards)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), 106.7 The Fan (Wizards)

Magic look to get back on track as heavy favorite vs. Wizards

The Orlando Magic (31-28) host the Washington Wizards (16-44) in the third matchup between these teams this season, having split the first two meetings in November and January. Both of those games were in D.C.

Orlando rolled 124-95 on Nov. 1 behind Paolo Banchero’s 28 points, but lost the most recent meeting (Jan. 6) after CJ McCollum, who has since been moved to Atlanta in the Trae Young deal, torched it for 27 points. Rookie Jase Richardson led the Magic with 20 points in the loss. These teams will meet one last time during the regular season in Central Florida on March 12.

The Magic have dominated the season series of late, winning 11 in a row prior to the meeting in 2026’s first week. Washington won seven straight prior to Orlando’s run, which preceded a six-game Magic win streak that began to open the 2019-20 season. That put the Magic at 17-8 over the past 25 encounters between these division rivals. They own an 84-61 lead in the all-time series that dates back to 1990 and saw the then-Washington Bullets win the first five matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -16.5 (-105), Wizards +16.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -1350, Wizards +800

Total: 227.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WIZARDS

F Justin Champagnie

F Bilal Coulibaly

C Julian Reese

G Bub Carrington

G Tre Johnson

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS

Trae Young: Out - Right MCL Quad Contusion

Anthony Davis: Out - Left Finger Sprain

Alex Sarr: Out - Right Hamstring Strain

Kyshawn George: Out - Left Elbow Sprain

Tristan Vukcevic: Out - Left Thigh Contusion

Anthony Gill: Out - Illness

Jamir Watkins: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Cam Whitemore.: Out - Right Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis

D’Angelo Russell: Out - Not With Team

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Questionable - RIght Calf Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on forward Paolo Banchero’s criticism regarding halftime adjustments: “I think the one adjustment Detroit made – they just played a little harder. There was no schematic adjustment that they made."