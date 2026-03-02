With six weeks left in the season, the top-seeded Detroit Pistons proved why they remain the team to beat in the Eastern Conference against the Orlando Magic. Led by another masterful Cade Cunningham 29-point, 11-assist double-double, the Pistons pulled away with a 106-92 victory against the shorthanded Orlando Magic inside Kia Center.

Magic's second half struggles post-All-Star break continue:

Maintaining leads has been difficult for the Orlando Magic this season.

Leading by as much as nine in the opening half, the Magic led by just seven despite holding Detroit to just 38 percent shooting and 1-of-17 from 3-point range. Led by Banchero and da Silva, Orlando matched Detroit's physicality defensively while getting to the free-throw line 22 times, a feat they haven't reached in eight of their last 14 games entirely.

Orlando had a chance to bury the one of the league's best -- but didn't. Detroit wasn't going to lay down forever. Detroit outpaced their East foe by 13 -- 31-18 -- in the 3Q, the third time in the Magic's last five games that they have been outscored by 11 or more points in the second half.

Orlando had a difficult time creating or exploiting any advantages in the halfcourt. It tied it at 83 with 10:12 left, but the Pistons exploded on another 10-0 run and didn't look back.

Turnovers, battle in paint served as biggest difference:

The two biggest differences in the Pistons' second-half surge were they 1.) Demolished Orlando in the paint and 2.) Were more disruptive defensively, despite the inability to make shots from distance

In the second half alone, Detroit finished a plus-22 in the paint, a plus-six in the turnover battle and a plus-11in points off turnovers. That was essentially the difference. After halftime, Orlando converted on just five of its 13 field goal attempts in the paint -- including 4-of-11 at the rim (!!!!!) -- while the Pistons shot 16-of-25 in the paint (10-12 rim).

Neither shot the ball well from deep. But the Pistons' aggressive, connected defense pushed the Magic into uncomfortable territory, where it wasn't able to capitalize.

This is a reality check for Magic:

As I hinted above, the Magic could not match Detroit's physicality for a full 48 minutes. Orlando's defense was its calling card the last three seasons and that's waned away this season; it's easy to get up for a game against the East's best team, but its defense wasn't from buzzer-to-buzzer.

It's yet another indication that Orlando is nowhere near where it needs to be to successfully climb the mountaintop. Recall that the Pistons, one of three teams to qualify for Phil Jackson's 40-20 rule, won 14 games two years ago, when the Magic were seemingly viewed as the team approaching that territory.

They've since stagnated and regressed to mediocrity, and their 14-point loss was another brutal reminder of how far they really are.

