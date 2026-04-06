Cade Cunningham status, Franz Out, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines

Because the Orlando Magic were able to survive Sunday’s trip to New Orleans, they were able to keep hopes of escaping the play-in tournament alive. Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors lost over the weekend, so the teams that reside between seeds 6-10 are separated by two games with all but Charlotte having four to play.

The Magic have ruled out Franz Wagner on the second night of a back-to-back, the last of these situations Orlando will play this season. He’s been on a minutes restriction, but has contributed to the team’s last two victories, averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. Anthony Black will start in his place.

Orlando has virtually no room for error in order to finish No. 6, entering the new week looking to finish ahead of the Sixers, Raptors, Hornets and Heat in order to avoid having to play their way into the first round. Only Miami, who the Magic own a tiebreaker against, is also under .500 over the last dozen games than the Magic, who followed up a seven-game win streak with six straight losses and is now 4-8 over its last 12.

Detroit clinched homecourt advantage throughout the Eastern Conference with a victory over the 76ers on Saturday and can still catch the Oklahoma City Thunder for the NBA’s best record. While OKC would have to sputter for the Pistons to catch them, there are no plans to rest players with no back-to-backs remaining and Cade Cunningham upgraded to ‘doubtful’ after missing time since March 17 due to a collapsed lung that he’ll look to return from later this week.

The Magic are 23-15 at home and 24-25 against Eastern Conference foes. The Pistons are 26-12 on the road and 36-12 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game date, time and location: Monday, April 6, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (Pistons)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WXYT (Pistons)

Magic out to gain split with Pistons, avoid potential playoff duel

The Orlando Magic (42-36) host the Detroit Pistons (57-21) in what could wind up being a playoff preview if the Magic end up as the No. 8 seed. Orlando is looking to win three consecutive games for the first time since its longest win streak of the season (7, March 3-14) and just the third time in four months. The Pistons are out to win their fourth in a row as they seek out a 10th victory in 12 tries.

The Pistons are hoping to take a season series from Orlando for the first time since 2021-22, having lost six of seven entering this season. Detroit won at home 135-116 on Oct. 29, lost at Little Caesars Arena 112-109 on Nov. 28 and rolled 106-92 in the only meeting in Central Florida thus far back on March 1. Cunningham finished with 29 points and 11 assists in that victory, which featured the visitors erasing a halftime deficit by winning the final two quarters 56-35.

The Pistons lead Orlando 73-60 in the all-time series dating back to 1989-90, having won the first 14 matchups between the teams..

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pistons -1.5 (-112), Magic +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Pistons -122, Magic +102

Total: 222.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PISTONS

F Ron Holland II

F Ausar Thompson

C Jalen Duren

G Daniss Jenkins

G Kevin Huerter

MAGIC

G/F Anthony Black

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

PISTONS

Cade Cunningham: Doubtful - Left Lung Pneumothorax

Tobias Harris: Doubtful - Left Knee Contusion, Left Hip Injury Management

Isaiah Stewart: Doubtful - Left Calf Strain

Duncan Robinson: Doubtful - Right Hip Strain

Caris LeVert: Questionable - Bilateral Knee Injury Management

Wendell Moore Jr.: Out - G League (Two-way)

Isaac Jones: Out - G League (Two-way)

Bobi Klintman: Out - G League (On Assignment)

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Probable - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Jett Howard: Out - Left Ankle Sprain