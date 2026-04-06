Magic receive encouraging status update ahead of Pistons matchup

The Orlando Magic will complete their final back-to-back on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the East last week. And third-year guard Anthony Black, who's missed the Magic's last 16 games with an abdominal strain, was upgraded to probable, per the latest injury report, and could make his return, barring something unforeseen.

Black suffered his injury on March 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves after just two minutes of play, logging just one rebound and one steal. His last full game came on March 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, so he's been sidelined for essentially the last month.

Conversely, Franz Wagner (injury management), isn't expected to suit up for the back-to-back. Read more about the Magic's injury report here!

The Magic have a handful of games left in the regular season with seeding on the line. Believe it or not, Orlando, who's currently the No. 9 seed at 42-36, can finish as high as the No. 5 seed. Though it can also finish 10th, currently possessed by the Miami Heat.

It’s the final week of the NBA regular season – and there’s still so much at stake.



19 of the 20 postseason teams have yet to clinch their seed.



Check out all the seeding possibilities ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZIaNWGQYHP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 6, 2026

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