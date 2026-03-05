Cooper Flagg's return possible, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Dallas Mavericks Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic snapped its first three-game losing streak at Kia Center in 2025-26 against the last-place Washington Wizards on Tuesday, so they’ll look to wrap up a four-game homestand by taking down the Dallas Mavericks to earn a split.

Orlando guard Anthony Black and center Wendell Carter Jr. have been listed as questionable, but the biggest injury concern revolves around Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg, whose status is also up in the air.

Flagg hasn’t played since Feb. 10, missing All-Star festivities as a result of a foot sprain, but Jason Kidd said he was “ramping up” and hoped he’d be able to participate at least a couple of times on Dallas’ current six-game road trip, which started in Charlotte on Tuesday and continues through March 12.

The Magic’s lead in the Southeast Division on the Heat has been trimmed to percentage points, although they hold a tie-braker since they have defeated Miami all four times they’ve played. The Magic rank seventh in the East, a single behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Mavs lost to the Hornets 117-90 to drop their fourth consecutive contest and are 2-12 since Jan. 24.

Orlando is 19-12 at Kia Center and 12-9 against Western Conference foes. Dallas is 7-20 on the road, but is a solid 10-11 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Mavericks at Magic

Game date, time and location: Thursday, March 5, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), KFAA-TV (Mavericks)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KEGL (Mavericks)

Magic hope to snap four-game losing streak vs. Mavs

The Orlando Magic (32-28) host the Dallas Mavericks (21-40) in the first matchup between these teams this season, and it’s been a good while since Jamahl Mosley has beaten his former employer.

Mosley worked under Jason Kidd’s predecessor, Rick Carlisle, prior to taking the Magic job while his ex-boss returned to Indiana. He split against the Mavs in each of his first two seasons but has seen his team swept over the last two. The Magic are 2-2 over the last four matchups at home but haven’t won in Dallas since 2011, dropping 13 straight.

Dallas won 101-92 on March 27 last season in its last visit to Kia Center, overcoming 35 points and 10 rebounds from Paolo Banchero. Jaden Hardy, now playing for the Washington Wizards, led the Mavs with 22 points off the bench. Cory Joseph and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were the Magic’s starting guards.

The Mavs have a 44-29 lead in the all-time series, bolstered by a 21-6 run since 2012. Dallas won the first three meetings dating back to 1990.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -8.5 (-115), Mavericks +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -380, Mavericks +300

Total: 230.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAVERICKS

F Naji Marshall

F PJ Washington

C Daniel Gafford

G Brandon Williams

G Max Christie

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Goga Bitadze

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

MAVERICKS

Cooper Flagg: Questionable - Left Midfoot Sprain

Naji Marshall: Probable - Right Finger Contusion

Brandon Williams: Questionable - Left Quad Contusion

Klay Thompson: Probable - Right Adductor Contusion

Marvin Bagley III: Out - Neck Sprain

Kyrie Irving: Out - Left Knee Sugery

Dereck Lively II: Out - Right Foot Surgery

Moussa Cisse: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

John Poulakidas: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

Tyler Smith: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Questionable - RIght Calf Contusion

Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable - Left Ankle Soreness

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable - Left Knee Soreness

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

QUOTABLE

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on guard Jalen Suggs’ poise: “His ability to play with that level of poise continues to keep us at an even keel."