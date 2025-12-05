Could the Magic get a key reinforcement against the Heat?

Paolo Banchero has missed 10 games in a row due to a strained left groin, and the Orlando Magic have received some good news.

Banchero was upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat signaling a return may be near.

NEWS: The #Magic have upgraded Paolo Banchero (left groin strain) to Questionable for Friday’s game against Miami, the @orlandosentinel has learned.



The Orlando star has missed the last 10 contests. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 4, 2025

Banchero last played November 12th and was averaging nearly 22 points, 9 boards, and 4.1 assists. Banchero is the Magic's alpha and got paid like such this past offseason receiving a max extension.

The Magic have kept afloat in Banchero's absence, an amazing sign for what they could be when he returns. Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner have seemingly found their footing while the Magics offensive and defensive tenacity have picked up.

Adding Banchero back into the mix adds another level to the Orlando Magic's offense, the spacing, the creation, and the ability to slow the game down and get a bucket at any time.

Orlando rates top 15 in point differential and top 12 in both offense and defense while many of their stars have missed time.

With the Magic's success, many have pointed to the movement of Paolo, but the Magic's GM Anthony Parker reiterated the fact, that he won't be going anywhere:

“You hear the chatter, the idea that this 6’10 Do It All Forward, would take away from the team is crazy



He does everything on the court, not many players can defend him on their own, and his best basketball is ahead of him” Anthony Parker

Paolo Isn’t Going Anywhere!



“You hear the chatter, the idea that this 6’10 Do It All Forward, would take away from the team is crazy



He does everything on the court, not many players can defend him on their own, and his best basketball is ahead of him”



-Orlando Magic GM,… pic.twitter.com/DTwQ9yHk2h — Huncho Hoops (@HunchoHoops) December 2, 2025

The Magic's ceiling is the Finals, they match up well against every team in the East and have found their groove even without their best player. Their defensive prowess and newfound offense are among the East's best and they still have room to grow, specifically beyond the arc.

The Magic have gotten great play out of Franz Wagner who looks like one of the NBA's best forwards while Desmond Bane has found his footing.

Add Banchero back to the mix, an All-NBA candidate before the beginning of the season, fueling the Magic's finals aspirations. Banchero is necessary to put this whole thing together and the Magic's three headed monster needs to gather some cohesiveness and continuity together.

Give it some time Magic fans and be excited for the looming return of one of the NBA's best players.