How far can Paolo Banchero, Magic go this season?

The Orlando Magic are in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference with a 13-8 record through the first quarter of the season.

Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff spoke about how far the team can go this season.

Austin Dobbins

The Magic's ceiling is the Finals, they match up well against every team in the East and have found their groove even without their best player. Their defensive prowess and newfound offense are among the East's best and they still have room to grow, specifically beyond the arc.

The Magic have gotten great play out of Franz Wagner who looks like one of the NBA's best forwards while Desmond Bane has found his footing. Over the last 5 games:



26.8 PPG

4.6 RPG

4.6 APG

52.3% FG

32.7 MPG

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane controls the ball against the New York Knicks | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Magic are playing like a team that could win the Eastern Conference. In a year like this where it is wide open, who's to say the Magic can't make it all the way to the Finals for the first time since 2009?

If the Magic can keep up this high level of play when Paolo Banchero returns to the court, the Magic could be viewed as a favorite alongside the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, among others, to win the East.

Matt Hanifan

The Magic’s ceiling is, realistically, a top-3 seed in the East and an Eastern Conference Finals berth. How they attack the deadline could affect that. They remain at least one more impact bench piece — particularly one who can floor space — away from really breaking through, should the Banchero-Wagner-Bane triumvirate stay healthy.

As of right now, however, that remains their ceiling. They’ve shown over the last 2-3 weeks they can be directly in the mix if they’re clicking on all cylinders.

Tony Mejia

Although there are going to be ups and downs between now and the playoffs, Desmond Bane getting acclimated following a maddening slow start means he's got a shot to be the missing piece Orlando management envisioned him becoming when he was acquired from Memphis.

I was of the opinion the Magic had a shot at the NBA Finals in a wide open East with Boston's Jayson Tatum and Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton on the mend. Unless there's a major injury to deal with, they should be in the mix to reach the Eastern Conference finals alongside preseason favorites Cleveland and New York in addition to surprising Detroit and Miami.

