Dallas Mavs' star rookie Cooper Flagg expected to return vs. Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic fans hoping to see No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in his only visit to Kia Center this season should get good news around tip-off. The Dallas Mavericks are expecting him to play, ending an eight-game absence, barring some sort of pregame setback.

Flagg, who was the heavy Rookie of the Year favorite until former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets made up ground in the betting markets in his absence, hasn't played since Feb. 10, when he scored 27 points in a loss at the Phoenix Suns.

According to Dallas-based reporter Grant Afseth, Mavericks interim GM told 105.3 the Fan that returning to the lineup in Orlando is "the plan." It's unlikely he would play in the second of a back-to-back on Friday in Boston, which is bad news for those looking forward to seeing the Maine native at TD Garden.

Michael Finley told @kandc1053 on @1053thefan that playing Cooper Flagg tonight vs. Orlando is "the plan." Finley added that the Dallas Mavericks rookie is a game-time decision after eight straight absences.



Flagg couldn't participate in All-Star festivities as a result of a midfoot sprain, but Jason Kidd said he was “ramping up” and hoped he’d be able to participate at least a couple of times on Dallas’ current six-game road trip, which started in Charlotte on Tuesday and continues through March 12. The star rookie has played in seven consecutive defeats and hasn't won since a Jan. 22 win over Golden State. The Mavs have gone 2-6 with him out of the lineup.

Orlando guard Anthony Black and center Wendell Carter Jr. have been listed as questionable but were able to make it through shootaround. Reserve forward Jonathan Isaac is also questionable but didn't palrticipate.

This will be the first matchup between these teams this season, and it’s been a good while since Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley has beaten his former employer.

Mosley worked under Jason Kidd’s predecessor, Rick Carlisle, prior to taking the Magic job while his ex-boss returned to Indiana. He split against the Mavs in each of his first two seasons but has seen his team swept over the last two. The Magic are 2-2 over the last four matchups at home but haven’t won in Dallas since 2011, dropping 13 straight.

Dallas won 101-92 on March 27 last season in its last visit to Kia Center, overcoming 35 points and 10 rebounds from Paolo Banchero. Jaden Hardy, now playing for the Washington Wizards, led the Mavs with 22 points off the bench. Cory Joseph and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were the Magic’s starting guards.

The Mavs have a 44-29 lead in the all-time series, bolstered by a 21-6 run since 2012. Dallas won the first three meetings dating back to 1990.

Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in an impressive rookie season. He turned 19 years old on Dec. 21 and will be starting his 50th NBA game if he's able to play against the Magic.