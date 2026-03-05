Magic fans get to see their 32-28 Orlando Magic play Cooper Flagg for the first time in Orlando and in general.

Flagg built a legendary high school career right around the corner in Montverde.

How will Orlando's big wing star Paolo Banchero build off a big night against Washington and keep the ball rolling against Dallas and their rookie phenom?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Cooper Flagg a late upgrade from questionable to likely

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks on from the team bench during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Marc Stein reporting Cooper Flagg will play in Orlando tonight, Magic fans are in for a treat, though it means a much tougher out for the team.



A bonafide rookie phenom, Cooper Flagg would be the runaway Rookie of the Year if his Duke college roommate Kon Knueppel didn't fly around the perimeter for so many catch-and-fire threes to heat up the award race.



With Flagg likely to play in Orlando, how can the Magic adjust?



While Flagg improves every game as one of the most versatile prospects in recent memory, forcing him to become a creator for others and an iso perimeter scorer without a screen would be the first goal for Orlando's defense; encourage pull-up deep jumpers and 3pt shots.



Flagg is dangerous off ball doing all the play-finisher things, cutting , roaming, and on defense jumping passing lanes for steals, deflecting dribbles, pushing the pace; he needs to be deterred away from the paint off ball as much as on ball, try to make him shoot contested jumpers and threes.

BREAKING: The expectation in Orlando now is that Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg WILL indeed play tonight for the first time in nine games, league sources tell @TheSteinLine and @DLLS_Sports. https://t.co/Hvsrv4QDoe — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 5, 2026

2. Play Safe with the Ball

Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) handles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Orlando's 21st-ranked offense has a big advantage in playing safe with the ball and not turning the ball over, rating 7th to Dallas 27th forcing turnover rate. The Mavs defense does a great job at defending without fouling, 2nd overall in the league, which could make it tougher than normal for Orlando's drivers to draw fouls, especially with a smart defender like Flagg playing.



Dallas' Offense rates 26th overall and pretty average or poorly in most areas; Orlando's 13th-rated Defense should have a big advantage in forcing turnovers (11th) and rebounding (6th), but should be wary of fouling themselves.



The Magic playing safe with the ball, creating shots without needless turnovers, finding a way to still draw fouls to win the free throw battle, and leaning on their strengths to force more turnovers and secure more rebounds will help win on the margins.

3. Follow Banchero's Bounce

Mar 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Will Riley (27) defends in the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero has taken a lot of heat this season for a lot of things out of his control.



Sometimes, Banchero is cursed by his own versatility, his #1 pick expectations, the standards he sets himself by averaging 30+ PPG in the playoffs as a primary scorer walking bucket.



Sure, his midrange jumper has been of this year, but everything else about his game has pretty much been on, if not record-high for him.



When Paolo got up and threw down a monster slam against Toronto in one of the last days of 2025, it looked like the first time Banchero got his bounce back since his groin injury has hampered his explosiveness earlier in the season.



Since then, Banchero's been on a roll, back to all-star scoring and all-around efficient shot creation for the Magic.



Not only does Banchero have his bounce back since his triple double in Toronto – he's looking explosive, scoring efficiently, creating for all:



in Paolo's last 28 games:



24 PPG – 9 REB – 6 AST

58% TS%



13 2PA on 51% 2P%

4 3PA on 38% 3P%

8 FTA on 79% FT%





Orlando's star is back to his star self, having his most efficient scoring season ever that has only increased in all-around efficiency since this mark.



Let Paolo do his thing, get Paolo going downhill, move Paolo with a head of steam, and watch Paolo get back where he wants to be.