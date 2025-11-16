Daring Amen to shoot and forcing Durant to pass among 3 keys to Magic win in Houston

The Orlando Magic are on their best win streak of the season, coming off three straight wins after beating the Portland Trail Blazers with the Desmond Bane buzzer-beater, the New York Knicks despite losing Paolo Banchero, and the Brooklyn Nets with the Franz Wagner game-winner.

Now, they face the 8-3 Houston Rockets, who are blasting off the ground beating teams by 14 points per game for the 2nd-best point differential in the league.

The Rockets' #1 offense rates 5th in shooting efficiency with Kevin Durant now in the mix and 5th in FT Rate with Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson also drawing whistles, along with a #1 rank in offensive rebounding from the Steven Adams effect. Houston also runs back a top-notch defense that is beating teams up on the defensive glass (6th in defensive eFG%) and doing the best job of any team at not fouling on defense.

How will the Magic keep the good times rolling with a win against the red-hot Rockets in Houston?

1. Dare Amen Thompson to shoot

Amen Thompson, while one of the most dynamic electrifying downhill two-way athletes in the world, is still developing the 3pt shot, hitting just 21% 3P% on 2.5 3PA per game.



Daring Amen to shoot keeps him out of the paint where he does his damage; Thompson scores 54 percent on 12 2PA, draws five free throws attempted, and posts a 5.5 AST/2.4 TOV ratio off his explosive drive-and-kick game.



The Rockets take the fewest threes of any team, maybe forcing them to do things they don't want to do is a goal. More 3pt attempts would neuter Steven Adams' offensive rebounding under the rim due to the nature of long rebounds, so leaving Thompson and Houston's non-lethal shooters open from downtown is the gameplan.



Despite dominating the glass on both ends, Houston gives up 2nd-most second-chance points and 8th-most points off turnovers to opponents. It's time for Orlando to increase pressure, crash the glass, and muck it up.

2. Be ready for anything from Houston's bench; Adjust if needed.

Tari Eason is out for four weeks due to injury; Houston's bench rotation will inevitably adjust.



Will Jabari Smith Jr. eat the minutes? Will head coach Ime Udoka stagger stars more often Is it Uncle Jeff Green's or Jae'Sean Tate's time to shine?

Could the playing time be split with smaller lineups involving Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie, or Aaron Holiday?



Sheppard is launching six 3-point attempts at a 48 percent clip and he could use some burn to see what the team has in him.



Orlando will learn, react, and adjust to how that second unit of Houston's looks on the fly.



Jamahl Mosley plays his lineups by committee, meaning any man can be called to plug and play at any moment, for any reason, whether it be one offensive rebound, a potential mismatch to score, or a lineup to try.



It can even mean Jamal Cain getting 20 seconds of burn to end a quarter, where all he has to do is defend the corner shooter as the clock runs out.



Sometimes substitutions are about instilling confidence, building familiarity, and shaking out any early misgivings in a game on the court under the lights with the team learning the scheme, just to be a half step more prepared when the team might need to trust him in a bigger situation down the line.

3. Can you lead Houston's best players into their 2nd option?

While not much can be done about contesting Durant's jumper, getting underneath him with pressure on ball could throw him off as a tall ball-handler.



Pressuring Durant to pass the ball as often as possible could help lead to him taking fewer shots, which he usually makes.



Already an all-star, Sengun has developed into a halfcourt scoring creator hub for this offense, averaging 22 PTS - 10 REB - 7 AST / 3 TO - 1 STL on 60% TS%.



With Sengun's playmaking being so vital, lead him towards scoring and tough shotmaking out of the post instead of passing; at least he'd be taking a tough contested short/mid range shot instead of a kickout to an open shooter or dropping a dime to a cutter for an easy dunk.

Tristan da Silva's team ranks:



1st in C&S 3pt Volume (3.9 3PA/gm)

3rd in C&S 3pt Efficiency (41% 3P%)

T-2nd in scoring efficiency on off-ball Cuts PPP



