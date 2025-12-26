Jamahl Mosley offers encouraging injury update for Magic star

Orlando Magic star forward Franz Wagner is expected to miss his seventh consecutive game on Friday with a high-ankle sprain.

After shootaround, head coach Jamahl Mosley provided an encouraging injury update on Wagner's slow, but steady progress.

"[Franz Wagner] is just able to do spot shooting right now," Mosley said. "Not a lot of pressure on the foot. But being able to walk around again is very important for us."

The Magic offense has been inconsistent without Franz Wagner:

Dec 3, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As the Magic have tried to adjust without Wagner, they've also been integrating Paolo Banchero back into the rotation. The results, to say the least, have been mixed.

Over the last six games, the Magic have posted a 111.5 offensive rating, the 8th-worst mark in the NBA over that span. With Banchero on the floor, however, they have scored 118.5 points per 100 possessions, compared to just 94.0 when he's off.

In Wagner's absence, Desmond Bane and Anthony Black have been the primary beneficiaries. Black is averaging 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over his last six games, while Bane's averaging 22.7 points and 4.8 dimes on 49.0/51.5/89.5 shooting splits.

Those two -- plus Banchero -- will have to continue to lead the charge Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, the seventh-worst defense in the Association. There's no under-stating how important Wagner is to the team's offense as an advantage exploiter. So it makes sense that they're not trying to fast track his recovery, even though the Magic are barely a top-6 seed at 17-13. High ankle sprains are tricky, especially for a 6-foot-10 wing.

Tip-off for Friday's game will be at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be the first of two straight at home before hitting the road for five of the next six games.

