Desmond Bane's Epic Performance Lifts Magic vs. Clippers

The Orlando Magic are breathing a sigh of relief after pulling out a 111-109 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers inside the Intuit Dome.

With 1:26 left to go in the game, Magic guard Desmond Bane was able to get a goaltending call in his favor, giving the team a two-point lead. Clippers All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard missed a chance to tie the game, giving Orlando the ball with just under a minute to go.

Two possessions later, Bane found Paolo Banchero on a fast break pass to double their lead from two to four. It was the Magic's largest lead of the fourth quarter after going back and forth with the Clippers throughout the entire second half. The Magic's largest lead of the game was eight points, as the two teams were going back and forth all night long.

Leonard was defended well by Banchero throughout the next possession, but he was able to maneuver around him and get a basket in the paint, making it a two-point game once again with 28 seconds left to go in the game.

As the clock wound down on the Magic's final offensive possession, Bane was blocked at the rim. The Clippers had a 5-on-4 opportunity when Bennedict Mathurin was wide open for a 3-pointer, but he missed at the buzzer, giving the Magic the win.

Magic Escape Los Angeles With Win vs. Clippers

LA Clippers center Brook Lopez shoots the ball against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the win, Bane had 36 points on 13-of-19 shooting with four three-pointers. Banchero had 16 points of his own, while Wendell Carter Jr. had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Tristan da Silva added 13 points to the table, while Anthony Black chipped in with 11.

The Clippers had Leonard Post, a game-high 37, while Mathurin had 21 of his own. Jordan Miller chimed in with 14 off the bench, while Brook Lopez joined them in double figures with 10.

It's the first-ever win for the Magic in the Intuit Dome after losing their inaugural battle last season. They are now 2-1 on the current road trip after losing a tough double overtime game against the Phoenix Suns just 24 hours prior to the game.

The Magic will play the final game of their four-game road trip when they take on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET inside Crypto.com Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.