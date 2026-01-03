Desmond Bane needs help from Magic on trade market

The Orlando Magic are still in need of perimeter shooting even after acquiring Desmond Bane in an off-season trade.

Bane is shooting 34.5% from three, which is lower than what he was shooting with the Grizzlies, so the team still needs more perimeter help. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the team should make a trade for a shooter or two very soon.

"After watching their bricklaying offense hold back their suffocating defense for years, the Magic finally addressed the issue this summer. More specifically, they forked over four first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two rotation players (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony) to pry Desmond Bane away from the Grizzlies," Buckley wrote.

"As bold and costly as that exchange was, though, it's still fair to think Orlando may have wished it'd done more. The offense is obviously (and significantly) improved (up to 13th in efficiency), but three-point shooting is still not a strength (26th in makes, 27th in accuracy).

"There are at least a few internal hopes for better spacing, like Bane and Tyus Jones shooting closer to their normal rates or rookie net-shredder Jase Richardson claiming a larger role. Still, Orlando may have to look elsewhere for extra shooting if it hopes to seriously challenge for the Eastern Conference crown."

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. shoots against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Magic need outside shooting trades

The Magic know this is their Achilles heel, so they have tried to make some upgrades in their three-point shooting department. However, none have truly panned out the way they had hoped.

Ultimately, the team has to get better internally in order for this to work. They can make some trades to help supplement the problem, but the core is locked in, and those players need to be the ones shooting better from beyond the three-point line.

If the Magic are able to shoot better as a team from distance, it could be what pushes them forward towards becoming a true contender in the Eastern Conference. If they don't, they may never get past the plateau they have found themselves at for the past year or so.

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action against Pascal Siakam and the league-worst Indiana Pacers for their next game. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center in Orlando. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

