Desmond Bane says this Magic player is already a favorite teammate
Desmond Bane didn't hold back in his praise for his new Magic teammate, Jonathan Isaac, after Orlando squeaked out the 1pt victory over the Nuggets, 127-126.
During a vital comeback stretch to open the second half against Denver, Bane tossed up an alley lob in pick-and-roll as his roll-man Jonathan Isaac rose up and threw down the oop.
Isaac's impact was felt immediately in this game, leading the team in +/- (+17) by dominating defensively, forcing Jonas Valuncianas into turnovers and tough shots, while focusing on an adjusted offensive role that features more screen-setting, rim-rolling, and board-crashing than ever before.
Desmond Bane flips the switch at halftime
After a first half that saw Bane passing the ball more than driving with it, Desmond jumped out in the second half with a 180-degree mindset, completely flipping the switch from passive to aggressive.
After scoring 5 points on 4 shot attempts with 1 assist in the first half, Bane finished with 24 PTS on 13 shot attempts and 10 free throw attempts with 6 assists after making the switch in mindset.
In the postgame presser, I asked Desmond Bane what the message and adjustments were at halftime that led to him driving more downhill in the second half:
I knew in order for us to win the game that I was going to have to get involved in some shape or fashion.Desmond Bane
A lot of times when teams are blitzing me, sending two at me, I tend to defer, just moving the ball, which there’s nothing wrong with that.
But I knew I had to be aggressive and get myself going.
Bane can't say enough positive remarks about Jonathan Isaac
Jonathan Isaac's impact may be going a little unnoticed this season.
J.I. is ranked 5th overall in defensive impact via Dunks and Threes, with a +2.6 defensive EPM that rates in the 99th percentile and is tied with Pistons' defensive anchor, Ausar Thompson.
I asked Desmond Bane his thoughts on Jonathan Isaac’s impact and rotating role for this Magic team:
Huge. My guy, I have little conversations with him before every single game.Desmond Bane
That is one of my favorite teammates I have ever had.
Selfless dude, brings it every single night vocally and with his energy and effort.
Super happy for him. Seems like every time he is out there he is making an impact. So, I am glad he is with us.
Isaac's role can change on a dime, but generally he's been almost single-handedly anchoring Orlando's second unit defense for years now.
Offensively, he's accepted more of an off-ball energy movement role that has been huge for Orlando, especially crashing the offensive glass for second chance points.
When I asked J.I. what he expected his role to look like before the season, he knew going in that it could change by the game based on what the team needs:
"As far as my role... it changes so drastically throughout the year... I'm just going into it with an open mind." - Jonathan Isaac
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK