Anthony Black takes down Jokic's Nuggets with another breakout performance for Magic

Anthony Black has unlocked another level of his game.



Already upping his averages to 21 points - 5 rebounds - 4 assists - 1 steal these past five games filling in for Franz Wagner as a starter, splashing 43% 3P% on 6 3PA in that span, Anthony Black kept the momentum going tonight, culminating in an explosion against Denver:



38 PTS – 6 REB – 5 AST – 2 STL – 7/11 3P



Career-Highs in Scoring (38 PTS) and Threes (7 3PM)

Anthony Black has officially gone from the X factor to the main factor

Dec 26, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) defends Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Black opened the game with good energy and kept that energy going throughout.



First, he converted a tough layup off a change of direction drive, hanging in the air through contact for the bump and finish after originally attacking a closeout and ignoring a screen from Paolo, driving into the open gap instead.



Then, he finds himself open a few times in the corner for three; defenses doubling elsewhere to leave Black open from three is a questionable choice, seeing as he's hitting 40% on all corner threes this year.



AB hit two threes from the right corner quickly to open the game.



Soon after that, Black made a great read passing to the backdoor baseline cutting Wendell Carter Jr.



And just like that, AB had found his rhythm.



Black used that confidence to keep the scoring going, pulling up for an off-the-dribble stepback three over Nikola Jokic after initially foregoing on the open catch-and-shoot look. A few plays later, Anthony Black was drawing three free throws on another 3pt attempt.



Black made a quick read with the shuttle pass to da Silva under the basket for an easy two points to end the quarter.



The team finished 3 of 18 from deep in the first half; Black converted all 3 makes from deep.



In the third quarter, AB really picked up the slack for his team, extending his point total to 29 points.



Black was left open again in the corner, this time on the left side. Black drilled two catch-and-shoot corner threes on that left side within minutes of each other.



AB's highlight of the night came jumping a full-court passing lane for a steal and instantly pushing the pace, rising, and firing for a pull-up three.



Then, Black hit another three in the corner for good measure.



That's 6/8 3PT shooting for Anthony Black in this one, for those keeping track at home.



In the fourth, Black found Banchero with a dime to the rack just after dropping his new career-high in scoring on a breakaway slam highlight jam off the steal and assist from Jonathan Isaac.



Then AB stepped into a floater after attacking a closeout for good measure to hit 36 points.



The next possession, Anthony Black forces another steal and drives coast-to-coast for the AND1 layup.



The Magic clearly need Anthony Black''s two-way feel and sparkplug scoring more than ever as they continue to battle injuries to key starters.



Thankfully for Orlando, Black's spot-starting positional versatility is the gift that keeps on giving.



