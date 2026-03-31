Dillon Brooks status update, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Phoenix Suns Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic come off the most lopsided loss in franchise history, leading to speculation that Jamahl Mosley’s job would be in jeopardy since team president Jeff Weltman was in attendance taking it all in. Instead, Monday came and went without a change.

Weltman’s previous vote of confidence that Mosley would be in place through the season will hold into April on the heels of a 139-87 loss, but the Magic have one test in March with the Phoenix Suns arriving in town.

Dillon Brooks, who has been out since breaking his hand in the Magic’s lone visit to Phoenix on Feb. 21, is set to return to action. The Suns won that Saturday 113-110 double-overtime contest but lost their top defender and emotional leader. According to the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin, he’ll be back in the mix after an 18-game absence.

From Monday night:



Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks set to return from hand fracture Tuesday vs. Magic (w/videos) #Suns https://t.co/y4H3zMgEXR via @azcentral — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 31, 2026

It remains to be seen if Brooks faces a minutes restriction, but his conditioning should be fine if there isn’t one in place. The Suns went 9-9 in his absence. Grayson Allen, who sat the first half of the Suns’ back-to-back against Memphis, is also likely to be available.

Phoenix defeated the Grizzlies 131-105 on Monday, getting 36 points from Devin Booker and 21 from Jalen Green. The Suns pulled away by winning the fourth quarter 40-16.

Phoenix clinched a winning season by winning in Memphis and enters March’s final game 8-7 on the month. The Suns are the No. 7 team in the West, three games up on the L.A. Clippers and 3.5 back of the Houston Rockets in the race to avoid the play-in.

Orlando is currently the No. 8 seed in the East, percentage points ahead of a Miami Heat team they hold a tiebreaker since they beat them five times, and a half-game up on the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Magic followed up a seven-game win streak from March 3-14 with six straight defeats and are 8-8 this month.

Would-be starters Franz Wagner and Anthony Black remain sidelined for weeks. Orlando remains without ward Jonathan Isaac.

The Magic are 22-14 at home and 15-11 against Western Conference foes. The Suns are 18-18 on the road and 15-12 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Suns

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, March 31, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Arizona’s Family Sports (Suns)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KTAR (Suns)

Magic look to end March with a winning record by topping Suns

The Orlando Magic (39-35) host the Phoenix Suns (42-33) in a matchup between teams likely to participate in the play-in tournament. Both are hoping to at least be able to host their first games as No. 7 seeds, but need a successful April to lock that in.

These teams played a memorable game on Feb. 21, and not just because Brooks was injured. Green drilled a 3-pointer to prevent a third overtime in a 113-110 win. The heroics were necessary after newly acquired Magic guard Jevon Carter buried a game-tying 3-pointer with just over a second remaining. Devin Booker missed the contest, but Allen helped make up for his absence with 27 points off the bench. Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane combined for 60 points.

Banchero finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, but his six turnovers hurt. The Magic had won three straight against the Suns and haven’t lost in Orlando since 2022, dropping five of their last six at Kia Center. Phoenix is looking to sweep a season series from the Magic for the first time since ‘22.

The Suns lead Orlando 42-30 in the all-time series dating back to 1989-90. Phoenix won eight of the first 10 matchups between the teams.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -2.5 (-105), Suns +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -125, Suns +105

Total: 224.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

SUNS

F/G Dillon Brooks

F Royce O’Neale

C Oso Ighodaro

G Collin Gillespie

G Devin Booker

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

SUNS

Grayson Allen: Available - Left Knee Injury Management

Dillon Brooks: Available- Left Hand Fracture

Mark Williams: Out - Left Foot Third Metatarsal Stress Reaction

Haywood Highsmith: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Amir Coffey: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

QUOTABLE

Suns guard Devin Booker on Dillon Brooks’ return:. “I’m excited for him. I always say he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve been around. I know it kills him not to be on the floor. We’re looking forward to (Tuesday).”