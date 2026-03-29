Barrett GTD, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic managed to survive the Sacramento Kings to snap a six-game losing streak on Thursday and now look to dig themselves out of the play-in with everyone in the East currently seeded in spots 5-10 separated by just 2.5 games.

The big injury news for Toronto revolves around rookie Collin Murray-Broyles being ruled out due to back spasms and wing RJ Barrett warming up with the intent to play due to left shoulder stiffness. He's a true game-time decision. Brandon Ingram and Trayce Jackson-Davis will be available.

Orlando enters this game in Toronto in the No. 8 spot, while the Raptors have moved up to fifth after starting a two-game homestand that concludes Sunday by defeating New Orleans 119-106 behind a 23-point, 12-assist game from All-Star Scottie Barnes. The Raps will close out March by crossing over the border to face the East-leading Detroit Pistons, who are impressing despite being without star guard Cade Cunningham due to a collapsed lung.

The Magic have been without regulars Franz Wagner and Anthony Black for weeks and are also missing reserve forward Jonathan Isaac. Jalen Suggs, who missed a few games early in the week due to an illness, returned to action against the Kings.

Orlando followed up a seven-game win streak from March 3-14 with six straight defeats and has one game left in this wild month after this final March road test, hosting Phoenix on Tuesday. Paolo Banchero has led the Magic in scoring in four straight games, finishing with 30 or more in the last three.

Orlando is 8-7 in March, 16-18 on the road and 24-23 against Eastern Conference foes, so their record is as mediocre as it gets. The Raptors are 6-7 this month, 20-16 at home and 29-16 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Raptors

Game date, time and location: Thursday, March 26, 6:10 p.m. EST, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), TSN Sportsnet (Raptors)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Magic look to win season series from Raptors in rubber matchup

The Orlando Magic (39-34) visit the Toronto Raptors (41-32) in an enormous game as far as seeding implications in the East are concerned.

Because these race within the conference is so tight, this game carries added significance since it will serve as a tiebreaker if the teams end up tied in the standings.

Toronto won at home on Dec. 29, pulling out a 107-106 result thanks to seven double-figure scorers led by Jamal Shead, who came off the bench to score 19. Black led the way with 27 points, while Banchero finished with 23.

Orlando won the most recent matchup 130-120 on Jan. 30, overcoming a 35-point game from

Brandon Ingram. Desmond Bane scored a team-high 32, Wendell Carter Jr. had one of his most productive games with 23 points and Black came through with 25 more.

The Magic’s win snapped a four-game losing streak to Toronto. Orlando had won four prior to that. Toronto owns the longest most recent run of success between the teams, winning nine straight from April 1, 2019-Oct. 29, 2021.

The Raptors lead Orlando 61-47 in the all-time series dating back to 1995-96. The Raps won the first matchup ever on Dec. 17, 1995 before losing eight straight.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings) https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/event/orl-magic-%40-tor-raptors/33884706

Spread: Raptors -2.5 (-105), Magic +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Raptors -130, Magic +110

Total: 226.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

RAPTORS

F RJ Barrett

F Brandon Ingram

C Jakob Poeltl

G Ja’Kobe Walter

G Scottie Barnes

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

RAPTORS

Brandon Ingram: Available- Right Heel Inflammation

Trayce Jackson-Davis: Available -Right Knee Tendinitis

RJ Barrett: Questionable - Left Shoulder Stiffness

Collin Murray-Broyles: Out - Back Spasms

Immanuel Quickley: Out - Right Foot Plantar Fascitis

Jamison Battle: Out - Illness

Chucky Hepburn: Out - G League (Two-way)