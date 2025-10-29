The Magic Insider

Does Orlando's faster pace help or hurt their established defensive identity?

Ryan Kaminski

Mar 14, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Joe Prunty looks on against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

Is Orlando's new playstyle helping or hurting?

Are there any new winning habits taking shape for this Orlando Magic team?

Or are new goals actually hampering what this team does best?

Continuing an earlier piece of What's Wrong With The Orlando Magic after a rocky 1-3 start, let's spotlight where Orlando's new playstyle might be hurting as much as it's helping:

1. Faster Pace may hurt the defense

Franz Wagner
Oct 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Orlando ranks Top-10 in one category you didn't see coming – Pace

The NBA's 8th-fastest team is creating more possessions than average.

The Good – less bogged down halfcourt offense where Orlando has trouble, more fast break opportunities where they thrive, especially running off forced turnovers, the team's bread and butter.

The Bad – players getting gassed quicker than normal with less time to get back on defense, opposing team can take advantage of faster pace with easier looks in transition instead of facing Orlando's elite halfcourt defense.

2. Crashing The Glass may hurt the defense

Crashing the Glass
Oct 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14), Orlando Magic center/forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and guard Desmond Bane (3) look for the rebound during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Rebounding is a staple of this Magic team.

As such, Orlando ranks 11th in ORB% and DRB% this season.

One trade off from crashing the glass is leaving your transition defense vulnerable; if more players are hunting offensive rebounds, fewer are getting back to set up the halfcourt defense.

Orlando prioritizes rebounding, a logical move given their ginormous positional size and the value of 2nd Chance Points for this team.

Can the Magic keep their defensive identity in tact while actively doing things that make it harder to play defense?

3. Player Positioning - Court Mapping

Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts with center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images


Which spots on the court maximize spacing and skillsets for everyone?

When should players stand still, cut through the paint, or relocate off ball?

Who should initiate the set, finish the set, and play connector within the set?

These questions are still being answered through trials and tribulations.

The team will learn more as they play more together, but there will be growing pains to build chemistry.

4. Coaching - Playcalling vs Schemes

Jamahl Mosley coaching
Mar 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley talks to his team during a timeout in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images


There's no problem with a team using the regular season to experiment with ideas, actions, and lineups, as long as the team stays competitive.

Contenders have the luxury of treating the regular season like a warm-up mile; less heralded teams still have something to prove.

The Magic bolstered their bench with experienced assistant coaches this summer; how is Joe Prunty's offensive makeover and God Shammgod's skill development factoring into everything?

Can Jamahl Mosley incorporate their principles without losing the elite defensive identity he helped establish?

This team desperately needs reliable halfcourt shot creation; with 4+ capable initiators to choose from, the next decision is delineation – how much should this team lean on what it does well while it searches for areas where it could be great?

Orlando must answer this offensive riddle: how does this team balance the dependable actions of Franz Wagner P&R and Paolo Banchero ISO with new plays utilizing the spacing of Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs?

Building an offensive scheme where players feel comfortable running a multitude of dependable actions within that scheme is the ideal.

5. Divvying up On-Ball Usage for Stars

Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero / MANDATORY CREDIT: Orlando Magic-NBA

What's the best way to utilize Bane, Suggs, Wagner, and Banchero together?

Wagner on ball is a good place to start; his team shot creation has proven to work anytime the team sets him up with a screen leading into the paint.

Banchero is a killer north-south force, nearly unstoppable attacking the rack with a head of steam. Getting Paolo moving before he gets the ball should help, whether it's in ISO starting from halfcourt or rim-rolling after a screen.

Bane's 3pt gravity is otherworldly; how does the team best capitalize on that gravity on and off the ball? Will defenses bend more with Bane creating off the dribble or will it open up more gaps by Bane spotting up or relocating on the perimeter?

How does Suggs' playmaking and 3pt development factor in? How often should Suggs be initiating compared to spotting up as a closeout-attacking super connector?

While all these skillsets are complementary on paper, deciding what actions maximize everyone's strengths while minimizing their weaknesses remains the challenge at hand.

Ryan Kaminski
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK

