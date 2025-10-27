Wagner attacking among 3 keys to Magic win in Philadelphia
Off to a rocky 1-2 start, Orlando's offense has not yet looked fully in sync.
What can this Magic team do to find a rhythm as they embark on their first road trip of the season tonight in Phili against Tyrese Maxey's 2-0 76ers?
1. Throw the kitchen sink at Tyrese Maxey
Through two games, Tyrese Maxey is averaging a casual 34 PPG, lighting the world on fire by shooting 61% 3P% on NINE THREES per game and converting 85% FT% of 10 free throws per game.
The man is a walking flamethrower from beyond the arc to start the season and is drawing a superstar whistle when he attacks the rack.
Magic fans can thank the basketball gods Jalen Suggs is available tonight.
Starting the game with one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the world makes a world of difference in making life harder for a star like Maxey.
Gameplan: pick up Maxey from halfcourt with tight pressure defense, run him off the 3pt line, and somehow defend his drive without fouling, forcing tough 2s.
While he's on fire elsewhere, Maxey is only making 35% on 13 twos per game. Make him beat you with tough shot making inside the arc, which he has proven to do before, but at least isn't what he's trying to do right now.
2. Don't let VJ Edgecombe catch you sleeping
As Embiid works back into game shape with only 20 MPG, cooling off Maxey before he heats up is the primary goal for Orlando.
The secondary goal is to keep an eye on rookie VJ Edgecombe.
VJ's rookie debut of 34 PTS marked the third-most points ever by an NBA player in his first game, surpassing Allen Iverson's Sixers' rookie record of 30 PTS in 1996.
Edgecombe is an uber-athlete with a quick first step and explosive defensive instincts, a special talent with a rapid developmental curve.
An excellent off-ball mover, cutter, play-finisher, VJ does little things right with plus-defense, a capable 3pt shot, and even showing development as a decision-maker.
Forcing Edgecombe to beat you on the ball with a loaded defense in front of him is one key to slowing him down.
Never leave him open off ball, don't ball-watch and let him catch you sleeping with a backdoor cut. Try drop coverage and going under screens to dare him to pull up until he proves to be a consistent on-ball scorer.
Part of defense is taking away things the other team does best, forcing them to beat you with their 4th and 5th options.
Against VJ and Maxey, force as many tough off-the-dribble twos away from the rim as possible.
Close out on all 3pt shooters as Oubre and Grimes are also shooting the leather off the rock.
Run them all off the 3pt line, defend the rim, and encourage the midrange.
3. Attack the empty paint with Franz P&R
Wagner is blitzing teams out of the gates: 19 PTS against Miami, 19 PTS against Atlanta, and 12 PTS against Chicago, all in the first halves alone.
The second halves tell a different story: 5 PTS versus the Heat, 8 PTS, versus the Hawks, 5 PTS versus the Bulls.
Why such a difference in production between halves?
While shot volume decreases, it feels like Orlando relies on Franz P&R with Wendell or Goga more in the first half, especially against second units.
Could the team run more of these sets in the second half?
How does the coaching staff divvying up usage, other Magic stars finding their own rhythm, and Franz picking his spots bake into the equation?
With Embiid not at his 100% minute load leaving Phili's paint protection vulnerable, unleash the downhill attack of Wagner drives with either rim-rolling big man to take advantage of the open path to the rim.
Paolo ISOs offer one more efficient scoring playtype for attacking the paint.
As for the rest of the game, Orlando will again have the advantage on the glass; winning the rebound battle is always big factor to create second chance points.
Orlando's defense must defend without fouling, as both teams draw fouls, but Phili's defense isn't racking up as many fouls.
While the Magic keep tripping over themselves (26th TOV%), Phili isn't beating themselves with mistakes. (9th TOV%) Even if you miss shots, you can't keep turning the ball over, especially unforced errors.