Magic shake up standings with clutch win over Cavaliers
Trailing by 13 with 4:28 left, the Cleveland Cavaliers made one last push against the Orlando Magic inside Kia Center. Courtesy of late threes from Tristan da Silva and Desmond Bane, the Magic still walked away victorious, earning a 128-122 win.
Winners of five straight and 11 of their last 15, the Magic are experiencing their longest win streak of the season. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!
Desmond Bane sets new career high in 30-point games:
There hasn't been a more consistent Magic player than Bane. He finished with 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting and 2-of-3 from 3-point range, the final being a massive fadeaway triple with 17.4 seconds left to push the Magic's advantage to 125-120.
Bane eclipsed the 30-point threshold for the 12th time this season, marking a new career high. The only other season where the sixth-year guard scored 11 more than eight times was in 2023-24 (11), when he averaged 23.7 points for the 27-win Grizzlies.
After his shaky start to the season, he's completely flipped the narrative. He was even hearing "M-V-P" chants from the Kia Center crowd when he was at the charity stripe with eight seconds left. Bane's been that good, and he showed why again versus Cleveland.
Paolo Banchero's quick decision-making continues to buoy offense:
Entering the night, Banchero was averaging 26.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 50.8 percent shooting and 60.3 percent true shooting post-All-Star break (10 games). One of the biggest differences was his quick decision-making, particularly when treading downhill.
That continued in the Magic's win over Cleveland. The former No. 1 overall draft choice had 25 points with eight rebounds and seven assists. The best part was he kept the turnovers down (2), shooting 8-of-18 from the floor, including 5-of-6 at the rim.
He's getting to his spots and isn't shying away from contact, which is important for his -- and this team's -- floor and ceiling.
Magic are officially a No. 5 seed:
It didn't come without some nerves in the final moments, but the Magic officially secured their fifth-straight win, their longest win streak of the season.
More importantly, Orlando is now a top-5 seed in the East, leapfrogging the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, who lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, in the East standings.
Orlando will face the Washington Wizards, who allowed Bam Adebayo to have a historical night, on the second leg of a back-to-back.
