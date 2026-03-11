Jarrett Allen, Anthony Black out, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavs Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic are on a season-best four-game win streak and look to keep their successful run going with a home date against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After a couple of days between the end of a wildly successful weekend road trip that featured blowouts of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks, the Magic will play their first game of a week that closes with an enormous road game at the Miami Heat.

The Magic are a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the Southeast Division lead, although they would hold the tie-braker since they have defeated Miami all four times they’ve played.

Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, entering Wednesday’s game a half-game back of the New York Knicks for third place. Cleveland has had both Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen in and out of the lineup since acquiring James Harden for Darius Garland prior to the trade deadline.

Orlando is 19-11 at home and 21-19 against Eastern Conference foes. Cleveland is 18-13 on the road and 26-16 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Cavs

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, March 11, 7:40 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Cavs)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WTAM (Cavs)

Magic look to continue surge by picking up first win vs. Cavs

The Orlando Magic (35-28) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-25) in the third of four matchups between these teams this season.

Cleveland has won the first two matchups, which both took place in January in a home-and-home. The Cavs won 119-105 on Jan. 24 and won two nights later at Kia Center 114-98. Paolo Banchero scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss, while Donovan Mitchell exploded for 45 to lead the Cavs, shooting 15-for-25 from the field. This will be the first time the Cavs will face the Magic with Harden running the show.

The Cavs own a 69-62 lead on the Magic in the all-time series, which dates back to 1989-90. Cleveland won seven of the first eight matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Cavs -3.5 (-110), Magic +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Cavs -166, Magic +140

Total: 225.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

CAVS

G/F Sam Merrill

F Dean Wade

C Evan Mobley

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - Low Back Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable - Left Knee Soreness

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Jase Richardson: Questionable - Lower Back Spasms

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

CAVS

James Harden: Available - Right Thumb Fracture

Jarrett Allen.: Out - Right Knee Tendonitis

Keon Ellis: Available - Left Index Finger Fracture

Tyrese Proctor: Out - Right Quad Strain

Max Strus: Out - Left Foot Surgery Jones Fracture

Olivier Sarr: Out - G League (Two-way)