Elite Ball Movement is Transforming the Magic

The Orlando Magic are finding a lot of recent success when it comes to distributing the ball.

The Magic had 32 assists in their 132-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The selflessness the team is displaying is coming out in a big way, and it is laying down the foundation for how the team can be successful in the playoffs.

Creating 'Energy' on Offense

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner dunks during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley values the rhythm of the offense, especially when it is built off of a strong defensive foundation. That's how the Magic have been thriving during their four-game win streak.

"The ball has energy. You know, when you’re touching it and moving it, sharing it, touching the paint, I think that’s a big key that we can constantly talk about. When that ball hits the paint, now you find the right person and make the right decision," Mosley said.

When the Magic forced their defenders to defend the paint, it allowed shooters to get open on the perimeter. The Magic made 12 of 29 attempts from downtown in their victory, so it's a sign that things are beginning to click for them.

The Extra Pass Pays Off

It isn't just about finding the open man, but rather the extra pass that sets someone up for a wide-open shot. Magic center Goga Bitadze highlighted the importance of being unselfish with the team inching closer to a playoff berth.

"We made, you know, extra passes for teammates. I mean, we had 32 assists. So we just have to keep doing that. We have two more games and it’s really important. I think we’ve got to get those, and I think we will. So, we’ll be in a good spot. We’ve got to take care of business," Bitadze said.

One Final Push For Magic

The Magic have two games left in the regular season, and it looks like they have finally found their bread and butter. They can't settle for tough twos early in the shot clock. They have to keep swinging the ball in hopes of finding the open man for the right high-percentage shot. None of that will be possible if they can't sit down and guard and get out in transition.

"These guys have a good job of that over these last four (games), and that’s part of the process. I think that’s what we continue to talk about, early transition baskets, touching the paint, driving, attacking, cutting, all those little, small pieces are important for us," Mosley said.

If the Magic can continue playing at this high level, they won't be an easy team to knock out in a seven-game series.

What's Next For Magic?

The Magic are currently in 7th place in the Eastern Conference standings, but they can move up to 5th or 6th with some help from other Eastern Conference foes.

Their next matchup comes against the Chicago Bulls tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.