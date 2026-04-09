Magic Playoff Scenarios: Orlando Can Clinch a Top-Six Seed After Beating Timberwolves

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are riding a four-game win streak after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-120 inside the Kia Center.

With the win, the Magic have improved to 44-36 on the season, putting them in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with two games to go. The Magic are still in contention to get a top six spot that would save them from having to participate in the play-in tournament for a second year in a row. However, they still need some help from their Eastern Conference rivals to make it happen.

Here's a look at where the Magic stand in the midst of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Toronto Raptors

Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Right now, the Raptors are the biggest threat to the Magic in terms of getting the sixth seed. The Raptors control their own destiny for a top-six spot and have the tiebreaker after their big 52-point victory against them in late March.

The Raptors need to lose two of their final three games in order for the Magic to have a chance to jump them in the standings. The Magic would need to go 2-0 in their final two games while the Raptors go 1-2 or 0-3.

Remaining Games: vs. Miami Heat, at New York Knicks, vs. Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. drives to the basket past Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Sixers are also a threat to overtake the Magic for the No. 7 seed and are the likeliest opponent for Orlando in a Play-In Tournament game. The Sixers have three games left and if they go 3-0, the lowest they can finish is No. 7.

However, the Sixers have lost their last two games and face a difficult back-to-back with two tip-offs in less than 24 hours against the red-hot Houston Rockets, who have won seven games in a row, and the Indiana Pacers, who have a chance to play spoiler.

If the Sixers drop either of those games, or their season finale at home against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Magic can jump them in the standings.

Remaining Games: at Houston Rockets, at Indiana Pacers, vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Charlotte Hornets

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero tries to drive to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

The Magic are now a full game ahead of the Hornets for the No. 7 seed. The Hornets find themselves in ninth place, but have two games left that are winnable against teams that won't be putting their best foot forward.

They host the Detroit Pistons, who have already wrapped up the No. 1 seed, and they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to close out the season.

There is a good chance the Hornets could win out, but they would need the Magic to lose at least one game to overtake them.

Remaining Games: vs. Detroit Pistons, at New York Knicks

Our Take

The Magic should win the final two games of the year against the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, both of whom aren't playing for much to end the season. That should give them 46 wins, which is five more than the year before.

The matchups against the Bulls and Celtics aren't total slam dunks. While the Bulls and Celtics aren't playing for much to close out the regular season, Orlando has struggled against Boston, specifically when it comes to defending the 3-point line.

The Magic need some help to get to the top six, but regardless of where they end up, they are going into the postseason with some momentum, which should prepare them for whatever challenge comes ahead.