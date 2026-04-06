The Magic's Road to the Playoffs is Crowded, but Clear

Anything is possible. Kevin Garnett

The Eastern Conference playoffs are a jumbled mess; the road to the playoffs is so crowded, the injury-riddled Orlando Magic are somehow not out of the race.



The 5-seed Atlanta Hawks are 45-33, just 4 games ahead of the 10-seed Miami Heat;

Orlando holds the East's 9-seed, sitting 1 game ahead of Miami, with a commanding 5-0 series lead earning the Magic the tie-breaker over their Sunshine State Rival.

The Hawks have built enough of a lead at 45-33 along with tie-breakers to have the 5-seed relatively locked down, but crazier things have happened.

The 6-seed Philadelphia 76ers and 7-seed Toronto Raptors are tied at 43-35, while the surging 8-seed Charlotte Hornets lurk nearby at 43-36 in 8th.

How can Orlando surpass the majority of these teams, earn the 6-seed, clinch a playoff spot, and earn the right to outtough the 3-seed New York Knicks in a rock fight instead of trying to keep up with the top-2 seeds in the Pistons and Celtics?

Orlando is one of the clutchest teams in the NBA

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

According to Phillip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily, Orlando would hypothetically finish 8th in a 5-way tiebreaker situation between 6-10.

Toronto would be 6th, Philadelphia would be 7th, Orlando would be 8th, Charlotte would be 9th, and Miami would be 10th, as of today, pending two more Heat-Raptors games to play.

You might be asking yourself, "Phil, who wins a mega five-way tie between PHI, TOR, CHO, ORL and MIA?" Glad you asked!



Head-to-head five-way tiebreaker:



6. TOR 8-5 (2 vs. MIA remaining)

7. PHI 7-5

8. ORL 8-7

9. CHO 7-8

10. MIA 5-9 (2 vs. TOR remaining) https://t.co/VzIZ2VxILs — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) April 6, 2026

As Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley often says, the team must take things 'one game at a time.'



The Magic have four games remaining on their schedule – the Pistons, Timberwolves, Bulls, and Celtics; the first two are at home, the latter two are on the road.

While there is something of a playoff preview against Detroit and Boston, Orlando can hope those two teams will rest its best players with their playoff positioning close to locked up, and both teams' superstars dealing with season-altering injury recoveries.

Anthony Edwards is a tough out anywhere, but Orlando did lay a whooping on the Timberwolves in Minnesota on National TV once this season, maybe they can rekindle that flame of what worked. Chicago is up to run and gun, but is the most winnable game, if Orlando gets up for the challenge.

The Magic can only control the road in front of them, focusing on the games at hand and hoping the cards fall their way as the season comes to a close. If Orlando wins out as the teams ahead of them freeze up these final few outings, then the tiebreakers go out the window and this team can sneak back up into the playoffs at the 6-seed; but, if the Magic can't build a lead in the win column by the end of the season, they'll be headed to the play-in.

Orlando has had some of its lowest lows this season, but its had plenty of highs to celebrate, and injuries preclude most of the team's problems spiraling out of control.

Glass half empty, Orlando tends to play up or down to their competition, finding themselves in more close games more often than they'd like; glass half full, despite the injuries to key stars all year, they stayed competitive against all levels of competition, winning nearly 2/3 of every close game they are in, due to the late-game coaching strategy by Jamahl Mosley and his staff and the players' execution, like the game-winning tough shots from Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

DESMOND BANE’S CLUTCH MAGIC MIXTAPE pic.twitter.com/rrxNy3L8Xg — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 12, 2026

If Orlando can keep these games close, they can compete with any team in the league.

This Magic team is one of the clutchest teams in the NBA; in Clutch situations, Orlando ranks 2nd in Wins (26) and 5th in WIN%, (63.4%) due to Top-10 rates in these stats:

1st in Overall & Defensive Rebounds

6th in Offensive Rebounds

5th in FTA, 2nd in FGA

2nd in Fouls Drawn

9th in Steals

6th in TOV%

4th in %FGA 2PT

5th in %PTS 2PT

6th in %PTS PITP

8th in %PTS FT

(4th-to-last in 3P%)

These numbers show The Magic win in the clutch by winning the rebounding battle, attacking the paint, scoring and drawing fouls in the paint, and forcing steals.

I asked Jalen Suggs how cool it was to be a part of the Magic’s game-winning moment with Orlando’s Unsung Hero Wendell Carter Jr.:



“He was so explosive after we made the bucket, he was JUBILANT!



He does a lot of things for us that don’t get talked about.” pic.twitter.com/VSMEDitlYC — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 6, 2026

The Magic are now relatively healthy (get well soon, Ant Black), and have the opportunity to finally show what they can do as a firm unit.

Orlando's starting unit has now crept up to the 19th-most minutes of any lineup in the league, still posting a powerful +11 Net Rating in 147 minutes.

With most of their best players back, the Magic can make one last stand to totally redeem their season – win the games in front of you and make a playoff series as competitive as possible.

Mess around and win a whole playoff series? Do that and this group can run it back one more time hoping for better health and good injury luck being the big change that fixes everything this summer.